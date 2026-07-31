UEFA threatens FIFA boycott over World Cup stake sale

Europe’s 55 national football associations have unanimously agreed to boycott FIFA competitions if the organisation proceeds with a plan to sell a stake in its tournament business to private investors.
The conditional action represents a major challenge to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose proposal would place commercial rights connected to the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments under a new subsidiary valued at about US$20 billion.
UEFA and its members have demanded that FIFA abandon the proposed stake sale and provide binding assurances that control of its competitions will not be transferred to outside investors. European teams would withdraw only if the plan proceeds.
The proposed business, FIFA Forward Enterprise, would oversee areas including media, sponsorship and other commercial rights associated with FIFA competitions.
The company would seek to raise as much as US$4.2 billion from investors based on an initial equity valuation of US$20 billion. The proposed investor group reportedly includes a business linked to Joshua Kushner.
FIFA has also proposed increasing development funding for each of its 211 member associations from US$8 million to as much as US$20 million during the 2027–30 cycle.
The organisation said the additional funding could support infrastructure, coaching, national teams, competitions, grassroots football and the women’s game. The broader plan remains subject to approval by FIFA’s member associations and its council.
UEFA considers the proposal a threat to football’s governing structure and argues that the World Cup and other competitions should not be placed under private ownership.
Its members have agreed not to enter FIFA tournaments unless the plan is withdrawn, although the boycott has not yet taken effect.
The first competition that could be affected is the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September. A prolonged dispute could also affect later tournaments and preparations for future hosting bids.
Concacaf, which represents football associations across North America, Central America and the Caribbean, has also rejected the proposal.
The confederation questioned the transparency of the process, the short approval timetable and the need to share FIFA’s commercial returns with outside investors.
Concacaf has not, however, committed its members to joining UEFA’s threatened boycott.
The Asian Football Confederation has also raised concerns. AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa warned member associations that the proposed structure could affect continental tournaments and domestic leagues.
The opposition is significant because Sheikh Salman has previously been regarded as an important ally of Infantino within world football.
The widening resistance has placed Infantino under increasing pressure as he considers seeking another term as FIFA president in 2027.
FIFA maintains that expanding the commercial value of its competitions would allow it to increase investment in football development worldwide. Its proposal cannot proceed without the required support from member associations and approval from the FIFA Council.