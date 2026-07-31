UEFA threatens FIFA boycott over World Cup stake sale

Europe’s 55 national football associations have unanimously agreed to boycott FIFA competitions if the organisation proceeds with a plan to sell a stake in its tournament business to private investors.

The conditional action represents a major challenge to FIFA president Gianni Infantino, whose proposal would place commercial rights connected to the World Cup and other FIFA tournaments under a new subsidiary valued at about US$20 billion.

UEFA and its members have demanded that FIFA abandon the proposed stake sale and provide binding assurances that control of its competitions will not be transferred to outside investors. European teams would withdraw only if the plan proceeds.

FIFA seeks private investment

The proposed business, FIFA Forward Enterprise, would oversee areas including media, sponsorship and other commercial rights associated with FIFA competitions.

The company would seek to raise as much as US$4.2 billion from investors based on an initial equity valuation of US$20 billion. The proposed investor group reportedly includes a business linked to Joshua Kushner.