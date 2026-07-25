Thailand Launches EV E-Book to Protect Drivers Against Unfair Market Practices

The consumer protection agency introduces a digital buyer guide and warns car dealerships that failing to display clear EV specs faces jail time.
Thailand’s Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has launched an official digital guide for car buyers, taking proactive measures to safeguard consumers against defective electric vehicles (EVs), sudden dealer closures, and extreme price volatility.
Announcing the initiative, Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, supervising the OCPB, confirmed that the government has issued the Automobile & EV Label E-Book Guide to bring transparency to both new and second-hand vehicle markets.
The initiative follows a sharp rise in consumer grievances during Thailand's rapid EV adoption, with the OCPB and the Thailand Consumers Council recording over 1,300 complaints nationwide.
"The government is taking a proactive, integrated approach across all relevant agencies to address consumer issues from start to finish," Supamas said on Saturday.
According to consumer watchdog data, vehicle buyers face three primary challenges: hidden mechanical or technical defects, abandoned customer support following sudden dealership or service centre closures, and steep, unpredictable drops in resale value.
The newly released digital manual serves as a decision-making tool for prospective buyers, featuring three main sections:
New EV Hub: A centralised portal consolidating specifications, performance metrics, and key features across all electric vehicle brands to allow direct comparison.
Standardised New Vehicle Labelling: Mandatory technical disclosure guidelines compelling manufacturers to state battery specifications, warranty conditions, pricing, and certified driving ranges tested under recognised global standards such as WLTP or NEDC.
Second-Hand Market Safeguards: Verified history frameworks for used combustion and electric vehicles to prevent fraud and ensure used-car dealers comply with statutory labelling laws.
Supamas warned that under the Consumer Protection Act, all motor vehicles are designated as label-controlled goods.
Dealerships or manufacturers that fail to display mandatory labels, withhold technical specifications, or obscure critical consumer information face up to six months' imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
The public can download the guide directly from the OCPB website or contact the consumer protection hotline for further guidance.