Historic electricity tariff reform sets household rate at 3 baht per unit, data centres to pay more

The National Energy Policy Council (NEPC) has approved a major electricity tariff reform, cutting household power bills while requiring large power users, including data centres, to pay rates that better reflect their real costs.

Energy Minister Ekanat Promphan said the NEPC had approved seven electricity measures aimed at reducing the burden on ordinary consumers, while ensuring that high-volume users such as data centres and industrial operators take fair responsibility for their own costs without passing them on to general electricity users.



Public electricity costs removed from general bills

To reduce the burden on the public, the meeting approved the separation of public electricity costs, such as street lighting, from the tariffs charged to general electricity users.

A new specific rate will be set for these costs.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has been assigned to revise laws and regulations governing the Power Development Fund so that contributions can be collected from additional sources.

These include data centre electricity users, users with Direct Power Purchase Agreements (DPPA), revenue from reductions in additional power purchase rates, or Adder, and community solar projects.

The money will be used to reduce public electricity costs and ease the burden on residential power users.

Ekanat said the measure forms part of Thailand’s energy transition towards clean energy, a more secure power system, freer competition and fairer pricing.