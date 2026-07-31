Georgia travel safety: what visitors should know in 2026

Questions about safety in Georgia have drawn attention following the unexplained death of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo at a hotel in central Tbilisi.
The circumstances surrounding his death remain under examination and do not by themselves establish the general level of risk facing visitors to the country.
Georgia has become a growing destination for travellers attracted by the Caucasus Mountains, historic towns and wine-making traditions linking Europe and Asia.
Official travel guidance continues to describe crime levels across most of the country as low. The United States classifies Georgia at Level 1, advising travellers to exercise normal precautions, while Australia gives comparable advice.
A perception-based Numbeo index placed Georgia 21st among countries and territories listed in its 2026 safety ranking, with a score of 73.8. The figures are based on responses submitted by website users rather than official crime records, meaning they should not be described as a definitive international crime ranking.
Tbilisi is generally considered suitable for visitors taking ordinary precautions, including protecting valuables and remaining alert in crowded places.
Pickpocketing can occur on public transport and in busy tourist areas. Travellers should also check taxi fares or use established transport services to reduce the risk of being overcharged.
British travel guidance reports cases of drink spiking in Georgia and advises visitors to buy their own drinks, keep them in sight and be cautious when strangers invite them to restaurants or nightclubs.
Political demonstrations have become a regular feature of central Tbilisi, particularly around the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office reported that July 21 marked the 600th day of protests. Some gatherings have led to confrontations between police and demonstrators, while protests may spread to other areas, particularly on Saturday evenings or dates of political significance.
Visitors are advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, follow local instructions and monitor news reports because tensions and transport disruption can develop without warning.
There is no general official instruction requiring all tourists to avoid Rustaveli Avenue after 7pm. The relevant advice is to stay away from protests whenever they occur.
Georgian authorities have imposed penalties on people accused of unlawfully blocking roads during demonstrations. Participation in political protests may also lead to additional questioning on departure or refusal of re-entry, according to British travel advice.
The most serious geographical risks are concentrated in the Russian-occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
British authorities advise against all travel to both regions and against all but essential travel near their administrative boundary lines.
The United States also places both territories at its highest warning level because of crime, civil unrest and landmines. Boundary lines may be difficult to identify, and unauthorised entry can result in arrest, imprisonment or fines under Georgian law.
Travellers planning mountain routes or journeys near disputed territory should check their itinerary carefully rather than relying solely on online maps.
Since January 1, 2026, foreign tourists entering Georgia have been required to carry valid health and accident insurance covering their full stay, including the arrival and departure dates.
The policy may be issued by a Georgian or overseas insurer but must provide coverage of at least 30,000 Georgian lari and be available in Georgian or English, either electronically or on paper.
The document must identify the insured parties, geographical coverage, covered risks, policy period, coverage limits and payment terms.
Georgia’s emergency number is 112, which connects callers with the police, ambulance and rescue services.
Overall, international advisories continue to regard most of Georgia as relatively safe for tourists using normal precautions. The principal exceptions are political demonstrations, nightlife-related risks and the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.