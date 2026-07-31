Hlun Solo’s promise to Afghan student resurfaces

An old video showing the late Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo promising to support an Afghan student’s university education has been widely shared online following news of his death.

The footage was recorded during Hlun’s journey through Afghanistan, where he met a teenager named Nasatala who hoped to become a doctor.

Nasatala, who had learnt English at a state school, offered to guide Hlun around a bird market before taking him to his family’s home in a remote hillside area.

Although the family had limited means and lived simply, they prepared water for Hlun to wash his hands and served him snacks and tea. They also declined the money and gifts he offered them.

During the visit, Hlun learnt that Nasatala wanted to attend university and study medicine but that his family might be unable to afford the tuition fees.

Impressed by the teenager’s determination, Hlun promised to help if Nasatala secured a university place but lacked the money to continue his studies.