Hlun Solo’s grandmother rejects suicide claim in Georgia case

The grandmother of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo has rejected online claims that he died by suicide at a hotel in Tbilisi and called for a clear explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death.

His relatives have also questioned why Georgian police were reportedly unable to contact the family when his passport details should have been recorded during his hotel stay.

Hlun, whose legal name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, was a 27-year-old travel content creator. His family had been unable to contact him since July 13 while he was travelling in Georgia, prompting appeals on social media for information about his whereabouts.

The family confirmed early on Thursday (July 30) that he had died. Thai officials are continuing to coordinate with the Georgian authorities to clarify the circumstances.