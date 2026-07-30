Hlun Solo’s grandmother rejects suicide claim in Georgia case

The grandmother of Thai travel YouTuber Hlun Solo has rejected online claims that he died by suicide at a hotel in Tbilisi and called for a clear explanation of the circumstances surrounding his death.
His relatives have also questioned why Georgian police were reportedly unable to contact the family when his passport details should have been recorded during his hotel stay.
Hlun, whose legal name was Bowornthat Pengsuk, was a 27-year-old travel content creator. His family had been unable to contact him since July 13 while he was travelling in Georgia, prompting appeals on social media for information about his whereabouts.
The family confirmed early on Thursday (July 30) that he had died. Thai officials are continuing to coordinate with the Georgian authorities to clarify the circumstances.
Hlun’s 82-year-old grandmother, Som Plengsuk, told reporters that she had held on to the hope that her grandson was alive, safe, and preparing to return home, as he had done after previous trips. She had spent the previous day and night worrying about him and waiting for further information.
She thanked government agencies, members of the public, and social media users who had helped circulate the search appeal, provide information, and support the family.
Som explained that Hlun’s brother, 29-year-old Somsak Butsri, had received messages from several social media users late the previous night informing him that Hlun had died. However, the family was still awaiting formal consular documentation before proceeding with the necessary arrangements.
She firmly rejected social media claims that Hlun had died by suicide. She described him as cheerful, sociable, and well liked, with no known enemies or disputes.
Som also noted that Hlun had been earning money to renovate or rebuild her home. His behaviour and future plans had given the family no reason to believe the online claims about the cause of his death, she said.
Relatives also raised questions about the reported timeline surrounding the discovery of his body at the hotel. They wanted to know why Georgian police had reportedly been unable to trace the family, given that Hlun would have used his passport when checking into the accommodation.
No funeral arrangements have yet been finalised. The family is awaiting coordination with the relevant authorities in Georgia before deciding whether to repatriate Hlun’s remains to Kalasin for funeral rites and cremation, or arrange for his cremation in Georgia and bring his ashes back to his home province.