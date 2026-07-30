Thailand expands new rules | The Next Move EP22

Cliff Lim, Director of Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones, says that non-financial sectors face more impact for compliance, but expanded regulations will generate long-term benefits to Thailand.

As Thailand has received lots of data centre investment, Kearney’s Senior Partner, Thailand Country Head, Asia-Pacific Lead for Consumer Industries and Retail, Siddharth Pathak, said that space and openness are advantageous for Thailand to develop AI.

Watch The Nation's business programme, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih