Thailand expands new rules | The Next Move EP22

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2026

Thailand has expanded its new rules for politically exposed persons, as these strict regulations are expected to tackle financial crime and business proxies.

Cliff Lim, Director of Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones, says that non-financial sectors face more impact for compliance, but expanded regulations will generate long-term benefits to Thailand.

 

As Thailand has received lots of data centre investment, Kearney’s Senior Partner, Thailand Country Head, Asia-Pacific Lead for Consumer Industries and Retail, Siddharth Pathak, said that space and openness are advantageous for Thailand to develop AI.

 

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