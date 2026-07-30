Thailand holds pump prices despite fuel subsidy cuts

Retail fuel prices in Thailand remained unchanged on Thursday (July 30), despite the Oil Fuel Fund reducing subsidies for several diesel and gasohol products and raising the contribution collected from petrol.

The Oil Fuel Fund Executive Committee revised the rates paid into and disbursed from the fund, with the changes taking effect on Wednesday (July 29). The committee said the adjustments were intended to reflect current energy-price conditions.

The revisions reduced support for B7 and B20 diesel, Gasohol 95 and 91, E20 and E85. The contribution collected from conventional petrol was increased.