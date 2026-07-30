Thai Airways named among world’s best international airlines

Leading global travel magazine Travel + Leisure has announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2026 in the Best International Airlines category.
More than 207,000 readers worldwide took part in the survey, casting over 661,000 votes to select the best travel brands.
Within the category, Taiwan’s EVA Air was ranked No. 1 in the world, while Thai Airways International placed 10th.
The result reflects the recovery of Thailand’s national carrier and steadily growing confidence among foreign passengers.
The world’s 10 best international airlines for 2026 are:
Thai Airways’ inclusion in the global top 10 is another positive sign following several years of continued implementation of its business rehabilitation plan.
The work has included upgrading the fleet and in-flight services, improving passenger lounges, revising food menus and expanding international routes to support the recovery of the global tourism industry.
EVA Air, which took first place this year, has continued to receive praise for its safety standards, excellent service, cabin cleanliness and passenger care across all cabin classes.
Qatar Airways and Emirates, meanwhile, have remained strong global carriers with networks spanning several continents.
Aviation industry analysts believe the ranking reflects a trend in which passengers place greater importance on the “travel experience” than on price alone.
Seat comfort, food quality, cabin crew service, in-flight entertainment and flight punctuality have become key factors when choosing an airline.