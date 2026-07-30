Thai Airways named among world’s best international airlines

Leading global travel magazine Travel + Leisure has announced the results of its World’s Best Awards 2026 in the Best International Airlines category.

More than 207,000 readers worldwide took part in the survey, casting over 661,000 votes to select the best travel brands.

Within the category, Taiwan’s EVA Air was ranked No. 1 in the world, while Thai Airways International placed 10th.

The result reflects the recovery of Thailand’s national carrier and steadily growing confidence among foreign passengers.