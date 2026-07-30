Landslide watch covers 15 provinces through August 1

The Department of Mineral Resources has issued a landslide and flash-flood watch for 15 provinces from July 30 to August 1 after rainfall in some areas exceeded 150 millimetres within 24 hours.
The warning covers Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga.
Several days of accumulated heavy rain have increased the threat of landslides, while flash flooding has already begun in some areas.
The department attributed the conditions to a monsoon trough extending across the North and Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon. Its monitoring network has been instructed to measure rainfall continuously, while the department’s geohazard operations centre will closely follow developments.
The following northern districts have been placed under surveillance:
Districts under watch in other regions are:
The Hydro-Informatics Institute has separately warned of flash floods, rapid run-off and waterlogging in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phrae and Uttaradit.
Continuous rain is expected across the North until about August 3.
The Thai Meteorological Department’s Advisory No.14 also warned of heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand on July 30.
Isolated very heavy rain was forecast in:
Heavy rain was forecast in:
The Meteorological Department advised people to remain alert to flash floods and rapid run-off caused by heavy and accumulated rainfall, particularly near foothills, waterways and low-lying areas.
The Department of Mineral Resources issued the following guidance for communities in vulnerable areas: