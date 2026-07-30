Landslide watch covers 15 provinces through August 1

The Department of Mineral Resources has issued a landslide and flash-flood watch for 15 provinces from July 30 to August 1 after rainfall in some areas exceeded 150 millimetres within 24 hours.

The warning covers Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Kanchanaburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong and Phang Nga.

Several days of accumulated heavy rain have increased the threat of landslides, while flash flooding has already begun in some areas.

The department attributed the conditions to a monsoon trough extending across the North and Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon. Its monitoring network has been instructed to measure rainfall continuously, while the department’s geohazard operations centre will closely follow developments.