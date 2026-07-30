Thailand Plans 'Wellness Sandboxes' to Drive Economic Growth

A public-private initiative proposes 'Wellness Sandboxes' and 'Super Licences' to cut red tape, attract foreign investment, and boost medical tourism.

The private sector and Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (HSS) are collaborating to push for the creation of "Wellness Special Economic Zones".

The scheme will begin with a three-to-five-year pilot phase dubbed the "Wellness Sandbox", designed to generate economic value, stimulate employment, and attract foreign investors.

A central proposal is the introduction of a "Super Licence" to bypass overlapping legal restrictions between the hotel and healthcare sectors, which currently hinder integrated services.

The new licence would facilitate innovative business models, such as the "Wellhotel", where medical patients can recuperate in hotel accommodation whilst being monitored by healthcare professionals.

Target areas for these sandboxes will be locations with the potential to achieve global recognition in wellness. A prime example is the Andaman region, noted for the Khlong Thom salt hot springs.

The proposal is expected to be submitted for consideration by the Wellness Subcommittee this year before advancing to the Medical Hub Board.

According to Krungthep Turakij reporter Puangchompoo Prasert, global competition in the wellness tourism industry is intensifying. Thailand’s move towards establishing these special economic zones aims to dismantle traditional barriers and forge new business models that add significant value to the national economy.