HYROX Craze Triggers Warning Over Early-Onset Joint Degeneration

Orthopaedic specialists warn that jumping into high-intensity HYROX training without conditioning risks severe joint degeneration and early osteoarthritis.
Medical specialists are warning fitness novices against jumping unprepared into HYROX training, highlighting a sharp increase in muscle and joint injuries that could accelerate early-onset osteoarthritis.
HYROX has rapidly established itself as one of the world's fastest-growing fitness phenomena. The 2025/2026 competition season boasts over 1.5 million participants across 95 global cities.
In Thailand, interest continues to surge ahead of the BYD HYROX Bangkok event—expanded to a four-day format for the first time—scheduled for 13–16 August at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
However, health professionals urge the public to look beyond the hype. The discipline requires speed, endurance, and explosive strength, exposing unconditioned bodies to high impact and heavy loads that frequently exceed physical limits.
According to Thansettakij reporter Chanlada Harnonta, Dr Nuttavut Phaisinsomboon, head of the Bone and Joint Centre at Praram 9 Hospital, expressed concern over beginners rushing into intensive training without a solid baseline fitness foundation.
"Those who do not exercise regularly face a significantly higher risk of damaging their muscles, tendons, and joints compared to seasoned athletes," Dr Nuttavut explained.
Because HYROX movements involve heavy lifting, pushing, pulling, and jumping, repetitive impact can easily lead to tendon strain and stress fractures.
Crucially, continuous, intense joint loading without adequate muscle support can accelerate cartilage wear. While osteoarthritis was historically regarded as an age-related condition, orthopaedic specialists are increasingly diagnosing it in younger adults who push their bodies beyond their physical readiness.
The most common areas affected by early degeneration include:
Dr Nuttavut stressed that whilst fitness trends encourage positive health habits, beginners must evaluate their physical capability before attempting high-demand disciplines such as HYROX or marathons.
"Everyone can participate in sports, but you should always start by assessing your physical condition," Dr Nuttavut advised. "Novices should study the sport's specific demands, build foundational muscle strength, and progressively step up their training intensity."
Proper HYROX preparation requires balanced conditioning across the thighs, hips, and knees, alongside comprehensive core, back, shoulder, and arm strengthening. Balance and stability exercises are equally critical to prevent acute injuries during heavy exertion.
Excess body weight also plays a crucial role. Overweight individuals engaged in high-impact running or jumping place disproportionate force on their knees, ankles, and ligaments, markedly increasing injury risks.
To minimise injury risk, specialists recommend a structured, foundational approach:
Assess baseline physical capability before commencing training.
Understand the movement patterns and physical demands of the sport.
Target specific muscle groups required for stability and load-bearing.
Increase training intensity gradually over time.
Work with a certified coach or personal trainer to ensure correct form.
Dr Nuttavut added that the orthopaedic field must continuously update its clinical knowledge to match changing sports science trends.
As new disciplines emerge, specialists must analyse their movement profiles to provide accurate diagnoses, treatments, and injury-prevention advice.
While the surge in sports popularity is welcomed by health authorities, medical experts emphasise that government bodies and sports associations should promote physical readiness alongside event publicity – ensuring participants build sustainable fitness for long-term health rather than short-term trend-chasing.