HYROX Craze Triggers Warning Over Early-Onset Joint Degeneration

Orthopaedic specialists warn that jumping into high-intensity HYROX training without conditioning risks severe joint degeneration and early osteoarthritis.

Medical specialists are warning fitness novices against jumping unprepared into HYROX training, highlighting a sharp increase in muscle and joint injuries that could accelerate early-onset osteoarthritis.

HYROX has rapidly established itself as one of the world's fastest-growing fitness phenomena. The 2025/2026 competition season boasts over 1.5 million participants across 95 global cities.

In Thailand, interest continues to surge ahead of the BYD HYROX Bangkok event—expanded to a four-day format for the first time—scheduled for 13–16 August at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

However, health professionals urge the public to look beyond the hype. The discipline requires speed, endurance, and explosive strength, exposing unconditioned bodies to high impact and heavy loads that frequently exceed physical limits.

According to Thansettakij reporter Chanlada Harnonta, Dr Nuttavut Phaisinsomboon, head of the Bone and Joint Centre at Praram 9 Hospital, expressed concern over beginners rushing into intensive training without a solid baseline fitness foundation.