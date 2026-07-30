How families can bring a loved one home from abroad

Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs has published guidance for families arranging the funeral, burial or repatriation of a Thai national who dies overseas.
The procedures differ depending on whether relatives are in Thailand or abroad and whether the family chooses to arrange the funeral overseas or return the body to Thailand.
The department stressed that families wishing to repatriate a body must contact a specialist funeral transport company directly after obtaining a Thai death certificate from the relevant embassy, consulate-general or trade office.
Costs vary according to the country, location and circumstances of the death. Estimates cited for South Korea and the United States show that repatriating a body can cost tens or hundreds of thousands of baht.
Relatives in Thailand who want a Thai embassy, consulate-general or trade office to act on their behalf must first contact the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division to confirm the relevant consular jurisdiction and obtain information about the authorisation process.
They must then obtain a power of attorney from the district office corresponding to the address listed in the household registration.
The document must be legalised by the Nationality and Legalisation Division of the Department of Consular Affairs, its Pathumwan branch or designated provincial passport offices in Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Phuket or Pattaya.
Relatives must submit the following documents:
Applications may be submitted by email to the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division, through the department’s E-Help system, in person, by post or through participating provincial passport offices.
The Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division will forward the documents to the relevant embassy, consulate-general or trade office.
Diplomatic officials will then contact local authorities to obtain a death certificate issued by the country or economic territory where the death occurred.
The Thai mission may issue a Thai death certificate and arrange cremation or burial when authorised. It may also return the ashes and other belongings to the family.
Families seeking to bring the body back to Thailand must arrange transportation themselves through a specialist company.
Relatives who are already in the country where the death occurred should obtain a local death certificate and apply for a Thai death certificate through the responsible embassy, consulate-general or trade office.
Families should check the precise requirements with the diplomatic mission because procedures may vary between jurisdictions.
Once the Thai death certificate has been issued, relatives who wish to repatriate the body must contact a funeral transport company directly.
Documents accompanying the body should include:
Costs differ according to the country and the location from which the body is transported.
Figures provided by the Ministry of Labour’s Office of International Cooperation after the Itaewon crowd disaster in South Korea estimated the cost of transporting a body from Seoul, Gyeonggi province or western Gangwon province at 3.4 million won, or about 90,852 baht.
Transport from southern South Korea, including Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces, or eastern Gangwon province was estimated at 3.6 million won, or about 96,196 baht.
The estimated cost of cremation and transporting the ashes was:
These figures cover transportation only as far as an airport in Bangkok. Additional charges apply when the remains are sent to a provincial airport.
Families unable to meet the costs may receive partial assistance under standards applied by foreign embassies in South Korea.
Indicative assistance included:
The assistance may also apply to funeral arrangements in cases involving an accidental death, a self-inflicted death or a deceased person without relatives.
US repatriation can exceed 450,000 baht
In the United States, relatives or legal representatives are responsible for all expenses related to cremation, transporting the body and returning the deceased’s belongings.
Families without a representative in the United States must contact the Protection of Thai Nationals Abroad Division in Bangkok to arrange the transfer of funds for initial funeral expenses.
The estimated cost of embalming and transporting a body to Thailand by air ranges from US$10,000 to US$12,000, or about 379,375–455,250 baht.
Cremation and the return of ashes are estimated at US$4,000–US$6,000, or about 151,750–227,625 baht.
The figures are estimates based on deaths involving no unusual circumstances. Actual costs may increase depending on the location, required documentation, condition of the body, local regulations and transport arrangements.