Thailand’s Wellness Ambitions Threatened by Research ‘Valley of Death’

Experts warn lack of clinical trial funding stalls medical breakthroughs, as the FDA pledges early support to help researchers reach the market.
Thailand’s ambition to establish itself as a premier regional wellness hub faces a critical bottleneck, as promising medical research continuously fails to bridge the gap between laboratory success and commercial viability, top experts have warned.
Despite the global wellness economy expanding rapidly amidst broader macroeconomic headwinds, industry leaders argue that Thailand's health sector is trapped by a "valley of death" — a costly divide caused by burdensome regulatory processes and a severe shortage of funding for large-scale clinical trials.
Speaking to Thansettakij reporter Chanlada Harnonta, Professor Dr Piyamitr Sritara, president of Mahidol University, highlighted that global wellness spending has become a resilient megatrend, projected by the Global Wellness Institute to expand by over 7% annually.
Thailand currently ranks among the world’s top 15 wellness tourism destinations, boasting a domestic market valued between 600 billion and 670 billion baht with an annual growth rate of 5%.
Prof Dr Piyamitr noted that while Thailand holds a competitive edge over regional rivals in hospitality, hospital standards, and scientific expertise, it lacks the large-scale investment required to turn academic breakthroughs into high-value commercial ventures.
This issue is particularly severe for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).
"Thailand’s primary obstacle is not a lack of research capability but our inability to push that research out into the commercial market," Prof Dr Piyamitr explained. "A project may succeed inside medical schools, but transferring it to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval causes costs to escalate exponentially."
Because researchers must conduct human clinical trials to prove efficacy and safety without billing participants, initial R&D budgets of a few hundred million baht frequently balloon into billions during the registration phase. Unwilling to bear the financial risk alone, private investors back away, leaving laboratory innovations stranded.
To cross this divide, experts are calling for increased venture capital participation, alongside sustained state co-investment through bodies such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) to de-risk private capital.
In response to regulatory hurdles, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing its strategy to support researchers before studies begin.
Pharmacist Supatra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, revealed that the agency has shifted its posture from a strict watchdog to an upstream facilitator. By advising researchers during the early trial design phases, the regulator aims to ensure all collected data complies with international standards from day one.
"Previously, studies were often designed around academic goals rather than regulatory frameworks, making the resulting data legally unusable for commercial product registration," Supatra said. "By providing early consultations, we can prevent regulatory mismatches and significantly cut down approval delays."
The FDA is also working alongside national funding bodies — including the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) and the Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMUC) — to ensure state research grants are funnelled into projects with clear, commercially viable pathways.