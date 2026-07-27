Thailand’s Wellness Ambitions Threatened by Research ‘Valley of Death’

Experts warn lack of clinical trial funding stalls medical breakthroughs, as the FDA pledges early support to help researchers reach the market.

Thailand’s ambition to establish itself as a premier regional wellness hub faces a critical bottleneck, as promising medical research continuously fails to bridge the gap between laboratory success and commercial viability, top experts have warned.

Despite the global wellness economy expanding rapidly amidst broader macroeconomic headwinds, industry leaders argue that Thailand's health sector is trapped by a "valley of death" — a costly divide caused by burdensome regulatory processes and a severe shortage of funding for large-scale clinical trials.

Speaking to Thansettakij reporter Chanlada Harnonta, Professor Dr Piyamitr Sritara, president of Mahidol University, highlighted that global wellness spending has become a resilient megatrend, projected by the Global Wellness Institute to expand by over 7% annually.

Thailand currently ranks among the world’s top 15 wellness tourism destinations, boasting a domestic market valued between 600 billion and 670 billion baht with an annual growth rate of 5%.

The ‘Valley of Death’ Problem

Prof Dr Piyamitr noted that while Thailand holds a competitive edge over regional rivals in hospitality, hospital standards, and scientific expertise, it lacks the large-scale investment required to turn academic breakthroughs into high-value commercial ventures.

This issue is particularly severe for Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs).

