GULF Invites Public to Pinpoint Remote Communities for Free Solar Power Initiative

The company invites everyone to nominate off-grid or power-deprived areas to receive free solar panel installations, with all costs fully covered. Nominations and location details can be submitted from July 27 to August 28, 2026, to help bring light and create opportunities for communities lacking electricity.

The “GULF Sparks, Life Starts” initiative leverages GULF’s expertise in renewable energy to create shared value for society by installing solar power systems in remote and off-grid communities. To date, GULF has successfully installed solar systems in over 20 remote areas across Thailand, including high-mountain regions, islands, and border territories. With a total capacity of over 100 kilowatts, these installations have provided more than 10,000 people with access to essential electrical infrastructure. This access helps bridge social inequality, enhances educational and healthcare opportunities, and fosters local career development, job creation, and sustainable income generation.