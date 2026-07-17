GULF Leverages Clean Energy Expertise to Install Solar Systems at Mahidol University

Assoc. Prof. Nuttaneeya Torugsa, Ph.D., Director of the Sireeruckhachati Nature Learning Park Project at Mahidol University, noted that the park spans over 140 rai and is home to over 1,000 species of Thailand’s most valuable and rarest medicinal plants. The core mission is to drive herbal research and maximize natural ecosystems to improve human health and foster the Bio-economy. This is achieved through interdisciplinary integration and by building collaborative networks across research, education, and academic services

GULF’s solar installation serves as a major turning point, transforming the park into a “Nature-based Innovation Lab” that attracts multidisciplinary researchers and partners to innovate using natural resources. This is particularly true for the Research and Herbarium Building, which serves as a One-Stop Service for herbal research. Activities there range from plant identification and genetic testing to cultivating disease-resistant strains for industrial supply. Clean energy directly reduces operational costs while strengthening the institution’s green image in line with global sustainability trends.

Beyond technological innovation, GULF’s support creates a profound social impact. The Seminar Building houses the Center for Early Childhood Trauma and Resilience, also known as the Saman Jai Center. This center utilizes an inclusive care system to support the development of socially vulnerable children. The initiative is a comprehensive multi-sector collaboration among the National Institute for Child and Family Development, the Child Safety Promotion and Injury Prevention Research Center, the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital and Ramathibodi Foundation, the Department of Children and Youth, the Shelter for Children and Families in Bangkok, and the Sireeruckhachati Nature Learning Park.

Designed as a nature therapy classroom, the center helps rehabilitate children experiencing toxic stress or trauma, enabling them to learn and socialize healthily. Currently, the Seminar Building serves approximately 120 to 150 visitors daily, totaling around 3,000 visitors per month.

Additionally, GULF’s support has enabled the park to offer broader public access. The park now waives its standard admission fee during two public slots daily, from 6:00 AM to 8:29 AM and from 4:31 PM to 6:00 PM, allowing the general public to study nature and botany free of charge. Last year, the park welcomed over 100,000 visitors, a number that continues to grow steadily.

This partnership between GULF and Mahidol University seamlessly integrates clean energy expertise with academic excellence. It establishes a model for sustainable educational institutions, delivering meaningful outcomes in environmental conservation, pioneering national research, and nurturing the potential of vulnerable children to build a stronger foundation for Thai society.