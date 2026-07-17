Nine rescued as Chongqing landslide buries homes during evacuation

A major search operation is continuing in south-western China after a landslide struck homes and businesses in Chongqing’s Pengshui county during an emergency evacuation, burying an unknown number of people.

Nine people had been pulled from the debris, with none reported to be in a life-threatening condition, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency.

The landslide occurred at 9.08am on Friday (July 17) in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, sending rock, earth and debris down a hillside towards a cluster of riverside buildings.

More than 10 homes were reportedly buried or damaged, while officials were still working to establish the exact number of people trapped.

Warning issued before collapse

Preliminary checks found that a local community worker noticed scattered rocks falling from the hillside at about 8am and immediately issued an emergency warning, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Authorities then ordered more than 60 residents to leave the area.

However, the landslide struck while the evacuation was still in progress, burying some residents before they could reach safety.

Officials had not confirmed whether everyone ordered to evacuate had been accounted for.

The cause of the landslide was also not immediately clear, although the area had experienced persistent heavy rain before the collapse.