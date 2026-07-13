Flood and landslide risks threaten 52 villages in four Thai provinces



Chiang Rai faces the highest flood and landslide risk

According to the overall alert summary, 23 villages are at the watch level, 21 are at the preparedness level and eight are at the critical level.

Chiang Rai requires the closest monitoring, with 14 villages under watch, 20 at the preparedness level and eight at the critical red-alert level.

Nan has two villages under watch and one at the preparedness level, while three villages in Trat are at the preparedness level. Four villages in Kanchanaburi have been placed under watch.

Water Resources Office 1 reported continuing rain across 70% of northern Thailand, with heavy rainfall in some areas, particularly Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak.

The soil moisture index, or API, has risen sharply, indicating that the ground is becoming saturated. This increases the risk of flash floods and landslides in foothill communities and low-lying areas.