Chao Phraya riverside areas placed under high-tide warning

MONDAY, JULY 13, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Chao Phraya riverside areas placed under high-tide warning

Stronger monsoon winds could raise water levels above normal at river mouths, threatening low-lying communities and roads along the Chao Phraya River.

  • A high-tide warning is in effect for areas along the Chao Phraya River from July 13 to July 19, 2026.
  • The high water levels are caused by a south-west monsoon strengthening winds and waves, which can cause river mouths to rise.
  • Water may overflow into low-lying communities and onto roads such as Sukhumvit, Suksawat, and Rama II.
  • Residents in riverside and flood-prone areas are urged to monitor official announcements and prepare for rising water.

The Hydrographic Department, Royal Thai Navy, has issued a warning urging the public to remain alert to high sea levels from Monday (July 13, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026), as the south-west monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing stronger winds and waves at sea.

The conditions could cause water levels at river mouths connected to the sea to rise above normal, with water potentially overflowing into low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, including communities outside flood embankments and some roads, such as Sukhumvit Road, Suksawat Road and Rama II Road.

Chao Phraya riverside areas placed under high-tide warning

The public is also advised to monitor weather forecasts closely and take extra precautions against hazards from thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and lightning.

People should avoid open areas and places beneath large trees, unstable structures or large billboards to reduce the risk of accidents.

People living in riverside or flood-prone areas should continue to monitor announcements from government agencies and be prepared if water levels rise during the period.

The Nation Editorial Team

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