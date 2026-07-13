Chao Phraya riverside areas placed under high-tide warning

The Hydrographic Department, Royal Thai Navy, has issued a warning urging the public to remain alert to high sea levels from Monday (July 13, 2026) to Sunday (July 19, 2026), as the south-west monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing stronger winds and waves at sea.

The conditions could cause water levels at river mouths connected to the sea to rise above normal, with water potentially overflowing into low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, including communities outside flood embankments and some roads, such as Sukhumvit Road, Suksawat Road and Rama II Road.