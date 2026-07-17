Police and Bangkok plan nationwide venue safety and zoning review

Police and Bangkok meet to plan safety standards overhaul

Kitrat assigned Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, and Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, to attend a meeting with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and executives from several agencies.

The meeting was intended to establish an integrated approach to improving safety standards at entertainment venues.

Representatives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, engineering experts and related agencies attended the meeting at Bangkok City Hall.

Venue zoning review proposed as city expands

One key issue raised for discussion was the zoning of entertainment venues, which has been governed by long-standing rules.

The meeting considered that the existing criteria might no longer reflect urban expansion and changing land-use patterns, leaving oversight in some areas out of step with actual conditions.

It is therefore considered that relevant laws and criteria should be studied with a view to revision to suit the present urban context.

Venue definition may be revised for new businesses

The meeting also agreed that the current legal definition of an “entertainment venue” might not cover newer business models, creating limitations in regulation and law enforcement in some cases.

A proposal was therefore made to study legal amendments so the law could accommodate modern business models and allow more effective and appropriate oversight.

Tighter checks planned for fire-risk materials

Inspections found that some establishments continued to use PU foam sound insulation, which is easily ignited and can allow fire to spread rapidly.

The meeting therefore considered that checks should be tightened on materials used inside buildings, as well as fire-prevention and suppression systems, to ensure compliance with safety standards and reduce the risk of serious incidents.

Single nationwide inspection checklist planned

The meeting agreed in principle to establish a joint working group comprising the Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, relevant agencies and engineering experts to formulate inspection standards for entertainment venues.

Officials from all agencies would use the same standard checklist when inspecting:

Escape routes

Sprinkler systems

Fire alarm systems

Fire-protection materials

Safety systems inside buildings

The measure is intended to reduce differences in inspection practices and establish a consistent nationwide inspection standard.

For areas requiring specialised expertise, including:

Electrical systems

Building structures

Fire-prevention systems

The meeting considered that professional engineers and specialists should take part in the inspections to ensure the findings are accurate, transparent and in line with professional standards.

High-risk venues prioritised for inspections

Another major proposal was to study a system for classifying establishments by risk level, or risk-based inspection, to determine regulatory measures appropriate to each type of business.

Priority would be given to entertainment venues with high-risk factors, such as:

Large numbers of patrons

Narrow entrances and exits

Deficient safety systems

Fire-related risks

If a risk to people’s lives or property is identified, authorities would exercise their powers under the relevant laws until the premises met the required standards.

The meeting also considered that appropriate and lawful ways of publishing safety information about entertainment venues should be studied.

This would allow people to use the information when deciding which venues to visit and encourage operators to improve their safety standards continuously.