Police and Bangkok plan nationwide venue safety and zoning review

The Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and Metropolitan Police Bureau are moving to raise safety standards for entertainment venues nationwide under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy.
They also plan to study amendments to laws governing venue zoning and the legal definition of entertainment venues to reflect modern business models.
A joint working group is also planned to devise a single nationwide inspection standard, focusing on fire-prevention systems, escape routes, sprinklers and potentially hazardous building materials, particularly flammable PU foam insulation.
The aim is to strengthen confidence in safety among the public and tourists.
The Royal Thai Police has moved to implement Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s instruction for all agencies to accelerate improvements to safety measures at entertainment venues nationwide, with the Ministry of Interior designated as the lead agency.
It will integrate work with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, local administrative organisations, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, the Royal Thai Police and related agencies.
Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, instructed all units to press ahead with the policy in earnest so that higher safety standards for entertainment venues could be put into practice.
Kitrat assigned Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, and Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, to attend a meeting with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and executives from several agencies.
The meeting was intended to establish an integrated approach to improving safety standards at entertainment venues.
Representatives from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Royal Thai Police, Metropolitan Police Bureau, engineering experts and related agencies attended the meeting at Bangkok City Hall.
One key issue raised for discussion was the zoning of entertainment venues, which has been governed by long-standing rules.
The meeting considered that the existing criteria might no longer reflect urban expansion and changing land-use patterns, leaving oversight in some areas out of step with actual conditions.
It is therefore considered that relevant laws and criteria should be studied with a view to revision to suit the present urban context.
The meeting also agreed that the current legal definition of an “entertainment venue” might not cover newer business models, creating limitations in regulation and law enforcement in some cases.
A proposal was therefore made to study legal amendments so the law could accommodate modern business models and allow more effective and appropriate oversight.
Inspections found that some establishments continued to use PU foam sound insulation, which is easily ignited and can allow fire to spread rapidly.
The meeting therefore considered that checks should be tightened on materials used inside buildings, as well as fire-prevention and suppression systems, to ensure compliance with safety standards and reduce the risk of serious incidents.
The meeting agreed in principle to establish a joint working group comprising the Royal Thai Police, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, relevant agencies and engineering experts to formulate inspection standards for entertainment venues.
Officials from all agencies would use the same standard checklist when inspecting:
The measure is intended to reduce differences in inspection practices and establish a consistent nationwide inspection standard.
For areas requiring specialised expertise, including:
The meeting considered that professional engineers and specialists should take part in the inspections to ensure the findings are accurate, transparent and in line with professional standards.
Another major proposal was to study a system for classifying establishments by risk level, or risk-based inspection, to determine regulatory measures appropriate to each type of business.
Priority would be given to entertainment venues with high-risk factors, such as:
If a risk to people’s lives or property is identified, authorities would exercise their powers under the relevant laws until the premises met the required standards.
The meeting also considered that appropriate and lawful ways of publishing safety information about entertainment venues should be studied.
This would allow people to use the information when deciding which venues to visit and encourage operators to improve their safety standards continuously.