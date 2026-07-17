SRT launches daily Bangkok–Ayutthaya commuter trains on August 1

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will launch daily air-conditioned commuter trains between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya on August 1, with promotional fares starting at 30 baht.
Operating under the name SRT Bangkok Connex, the service will cater to interprovincial travellers, including commuters, workers and tourists.
The route extends the existing Don Mueang–Ayutthaya service to Krung Thep Aphiwat, enabling passengers to connect more quickly with suburban and urban rail networks in Bangkok and surrounding areas.
SRT governor Anan Phonimdang described the launch as an upgrade to the existing commuter service, providing broader coverage and greater convenience for passengers.
The service will use KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars donated by Japan. The SRT has overhauled the trains’ systems and fully refurbished their interiors, converting them into spacious, air-conditioned commuter trains.
The timetable has been designed around the travel patterns of the service’s two main passenger groups: weekday commuters and weekend tourists.
The trains will operate every day, with different schedules for weekdays and weekends.
From Monday to Friday, six services — trains 9001 to 9006 — will operate each day, beginning at 5.15am. The timetable is intended primarily for passengers travelling to work in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
On Saturdays and Sundays, four services — trains 9003 to 9006 — will operate each day, beginning at 9.05am. The weekend timetable is aimed at Thai and international tourists travelling to Ayutthaya for historical sightseeing and leisure trips.
To help ease living costs, the SRT will offer promotional fares for three months, from August 1 to October 31.
A fare of 30 baht will apply to journeys from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Don Mueang, Rangsit and stations as far as Khlong Phutsa.
Passengers continuing to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho or the terminus at Ayutthaya will pay a maximum fare of 50 baht.