SRT launches daily Bangkok–Ayutthaya commuter trains on August 1

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will launch daily air-conditioned commuter trains between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya on August 1, with promotional fares starting at 30 baht.

Operating under the name SRT Bangkok Connex, the service will cater to interprovincial travellers, including commuters, workers and tourists.

The route extends the existing Don Mueang–Ayutthaya service to Krung Thep Aphiwat, enabling passengers to connect more quickly with suburban and urban rail networks in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

SRT governor Anan Phonimdang described the launch as an upgrade to the existing commuter service, providing broader coverage and greater convenience for passengers.

The service will use KIHA 40/48 diesel railcars donated by Japan. The SRT has overhauled the trains’ systems and fully refurbished their interiors, converting them into spacious, air-conditioned commuter trains.