Nearly 300,000 ride trains in first three Songkran days

Train travel remained brisk during the first three days of Songkran, with almost 300,000 passengers using rail services nationwide and the southern line recording the heaviest traffic.

The State Railway of Thailand said that from April 10-12, 2026, a total of 282,719 passengers travelled by train across the country. Of those, 128,336 were inbound passengers and 154,383 were outbound passengers, reflecting continued demand for travel and tourism during the holiday period.





The southern line recorded the highest number of passengers at 101,919, followed by the northeastern line with 74,198, the northern line with 52,983, the eastern line with 31,637, the Mahachai line with 18,399 and the Maeklong line with 3,583.

On April 12 alone, total rail passengers nationwide stood at 96,309. Of that figure, 95,541 travelled on regular services and 768 on additional special trains.