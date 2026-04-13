Nearly 300,000 ride trains in first three Songkran days

Train travel remained brisk during the first three days of Songkran, with almost 300,000 passengers using rail services nationwide and the southern line recording the heaviest traffic.
The State Railway of Thailand said that from April 10-12, 2026, a total of 282,719 passengers travelled by train across the country. Of those, 128,336 were inbound passengers and 154,383 were outbound passengers, reflecting continued demand for travel and tourism during the holiday period.
The southern line recorded the highest number of passengers at 101,919, followed by the northeastern line with 74,198, the northern line with 52,983, the eastern line with 31,637, the Mahachai line with 18,399 and the Maeklong line with 3,583.
On April 12 alone, total rail passengers nationwide stood at 96,309. Of that figure, 95,541 travelled on regular services and 768 on additional special trains.
By direction, inbound passengers totalled 43,300, while outbound passengers reached 53,009, showing that people were still continuing to return to their home provinces and travel during the Songkran break.
The busiest route on April 12 was again the southern line, with 34,912 passengers. It was followed by the northeastern line with 23,830, the northern line with 17,021, the eastern line with 11,203, the Mahachai line with 7,818 and the Maeklong line with 1,525.
The railway authority said it had prepared to handle the return journey at the end of the holiday period. On April 13, 2026, it added two special express trains: No. 6 from Chiang Mai station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, and No. 974 from Yala station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.
Additional services will also be added on April 14, 15 and 17, 2026, with one extra train per day on the northern, northeastern and southern routes.
At the same time, the State Railway said it was continuing to enforce strict safety measures, particularly at railway crossings nationwide, while working with local agencies to monitor risk points around the clock in a bid to prevent accidents and give passengers greater confidence during the Songkran holiday.
Passengers can buy tickets at railway stations nationwide and through the D Ticket system. Further details on timetables and fares are available through the customer relations centre on 1690, which operates 24 hours a day, or via the Facebook page “PR Team, State Railway of Thailand”.