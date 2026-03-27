SRT adds special train services for Songkran holiday travel

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to add a total of six special trains, comprising 22 trips, to accommodate public travel during the 2026 Songkran festival.
Ticket sales will open from 8.30am on March 27, 2026.
A large number of people and tourists are expected to use the service after the government announced a five-day holiday from April 11 to 15, 2026, leading to a sharp rise in travel demand.
Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand and Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said the Ministry of Transport had instructed SRT to make full preparations in both passenger convenience and safety to support people travelling home and tourists during Songkran 2026.
The aim is to ensure sufficient capacity and prevent any passengers from being left behind.
According to advance ticket sales data, tickets in all classes on all trains have already sold out, reflecting the continued rise in demand.
However, SRT has arranged three additional special trains, comprising 11 trips, on the northern, northeastern and southern lines between April 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16, 2026, and three return trains, also comprising 11 trips, between April 11, 13, 14, 15 and 17, 2026, bringing the total to six trains and 22 trips.
This will help accommodate more passengers, alongside the addition of extra carriages to regular services.
It is also regarded as part of efforts to manage the energy crisis, while remaining sufficient to meet public travel demand.
Anan confirmed that the State Railway has put in place efficient energy management plans alongside full operational readiness to ensure sufficient, convenient and safe travel for the public throughout their journey during Songkran.
Passengers can seek further information from the Customer Relations Centre by calling 1690, available 24 hours a day, or via the State Railway of Thailand PR Team Facebook fan page.