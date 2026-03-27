SRT adds special train services for Songkran holiday travel

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing to add a total of six special trains, comprising 22 trips, to accommodate public travel during the 2026 Songkran festival.

Ticket sales will open from 8.30am on March 27, 2026.

A large number of people and tourists are expected to use the service after the government announced a five-day holiday from April 11 to 15, 2026, leading to a sharp rise in travel demand.

Anan Phonimdang, Deputy Governor of the State Railway of Thailand and Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand, said the Ministry of Transport had instructed SRT to make full preparations in both passenger convenience and safety to support people travelling home and tourists during Songkran 2026.