Ayutthaya to stage grand Songkran festival with floats, sacred rites and elephants

Ayutthaya is preparing to hold its Maha Songkran Krung Kao 2026 celebrations on a grand scale under the theme “Maha Songkran Krung Kao: Water, Faith and the Heritage of the Land”, as the province aims to attract tourists and stimulate the local economy.

On March 26, 2026, the governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, together with representatives from relevant public and private sector agencies, officially launched the event at a lively press conference attended by local residents and tourists.

Before the formal announcement began, organisers staged a preview of the festivities, including a tuk-tuk parade, Buddha image bathing rituals, the traditional Rod Nam Dam Hua ceremony to pay respect to elders, cultural performances and Songkran water-play activities with elephants, creating a colourful and festive atmosphere.

The governor said the Maha Songkran Krung Kao 2026 festival would be held from April 13-15, 2026, along Naresuan Road in front of the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Municipality Office.

A wide range of activities is planned, including floral float processions, parade vehicles from local communities and private companies, a procession of Buddha images for public bathing, water tunnels and blessing ceremonies in which younger participants pour water over the hands of elders to seek good fortune.



This year’s concept is intended to reflect the distinctive identity of the old capital, once the royal seat of Siam, with a history stretching back more than 417 years and a city age now exceeding 675 years.