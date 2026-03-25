One Bangkok Invites Everyone to Celebrate at “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026”

A key highlight is the grand “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026,” poised to transform the city centre into a spectacular summer water park with a seamless blend of aquatic fun, vibrant artistry, cultural experiences, and the electrifying energy of top-tier concerts. The celebrations will run from 10-15 April 2026.
A myriad of refreshing activities awaits daily throughout the festival:
Don’t miss the spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony, featuring the captivating "THE AWAKENING OF WATER" performance, alongside free concerts from acclaimed artists TILLY BIRDS, ATLAS, and POTATO, on 10 April 2026, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM.
For full event participation terms and conditions, and to discover further details, please visit: www.onebangkok.com. Alternatively, follow One Bangkok on Facebook (One Bangkok, One Bangkok Retail), Instagram (@parade.onebangkok, @thestoreys.onebangkok), or Line (@onebangkokretail).