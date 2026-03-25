One Bangkok Invites Everyone to Celebrate at “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25, 2026

Bangkok – 25 March 2026 – Prepare to beat the heat in style as One Bangkok, the global lifestyle destination in the heart of Bangkok, unveils "Summer Oneder 2026" campaign inviting everyone to immerse themselves in an entire season brimming with extraordinary travel, dining, and shopping experiences.

A key highlight is the grand “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026,” poised to transform the city centre into a spectacular summer water park with a seamless blend of aquatic fun, vibrant artistry, cultural experiences, and the electrifying energy of top-tier concerts. The celebrations will run from 10-15 April 2026.

A myriad of refreshing activities awaits daily throughout the festival:

  • Fun-filled City-Centre Water Park: Catering to all young children, the water park features The Whimsical Water Park, an interactive water wonderland; Sunset Groove, a remote-control boat pool and inviting family leisure area, complete with comfortable beach chair seating to soak up the relaxing summer breeze; and Sunset Social Club, a chic lounge   for those seeking a lively party atmosphere, all located within One Bangkok Park.
  • Full-on, Exhilarating Concerts: A line-up of free concerts will feature renowned artists of all genres, for six consecutive days on the Summer Sound Stage at One Bangkok Park.
  • Art, Culture & Creative Workshops: Delve into creative workshops, including fan-making, crafting traditional 'phuang malai' (garlands), and designing personalised inhalers. Capture unique memories at creative photobooths, where you can design bespoke Mini CD covers, or step into the Thai Thai Photo Studio to be photographed in contemporary Thai attire, all at The Storeys Square.
  • Floral Blessing Garden: A serene space for bathing Buddha statues, offering auspicious blessings throughout the festival period, at the Activation Zone, G Floor, The Storeys.
  • Elevate your summer experience with the 'Sunsational Bliss' campaign, combining retail therapy and exceptional dining with exclusive privileges and prizes worth up to 10 million baht, available until 30 April 2026.

One Bangkok Invites Everyone to Celebrate at “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026”

Don’t miss the spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony, featuring the captivating "THE AWAKENING OF WATER" performance, alongside free concerts from acclaimed artists TILLY BIRDS, ATLAS, and POTATO, on 10 April 2026, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

For full event participation terms and conditions, and to discover further details, please visit: www.onebangkok.com. Alternatively, follow One Bangkok on Facebook (One Bangkok, One Bangkok Retail), Instagram (@parade.onebangkok, @thestoreys.onebangkok), or Line (@onebangkokretail).

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