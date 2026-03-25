One Bangkok Invites Everyone to Celebrate at “One Bangkok Sunsational Songkran Festival 2026”

Don’t miss the spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony, featuring the captivating "THE AWAKENING OF WATER" performance, alongside free concerts from acclaimed artists TILLY BIRDS, ATLAS, and POTATO, on 10 April 2026, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

For full event participation terms and conditions, and to discover further details, please visit: www.onebangkok.com. Alternatively, follow One Bangkok on Facebook (One Bangkok, One Bangkok Retail), Instagram (@parade.onebangkok, @thestoreys.onebangkok), or Line (@onebangkokretail).