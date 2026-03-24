Transport Co holds fares and services steady despite diesel spike, prepares extra buses for Songkran rush

Thailand’s state-run bus operator Transport Co, Ltd. says it will maintain fares and keep services running without reducing frequencies, despite the recent spike in diesel prices linked to the Middle East situation, as it prepares for a busy Songkran travel period.
Suphang Sila-aphon, deputy managing director for bus operations, said the company is still able to manage fuel supply and maintain services smoothly.
“If oil prices remain elevated over the long term, it may affect operators’ cost structures and their ability to keep fares unchanged going forward,” she said.
She added that continued uncertainty in energy prices remains a key factor that could influence public transport systems and people’s travel behaviour.
Suphang said Transport Company has a long-term purchase agreement with PTT Plc, giving it its own reliable fuel supply and avoiding shortages.
The company has also set up a fuel management system via service stations and can draw reserves from oil depots of around 100,000-120,000 litres per day, supporting an average of more than 200 trips daily.
Most medium- and long-distance routes can refuel at the starting point and operate round trips immediately, while some very long routes may refuel again near their destinations.
“We confirm that services have not been affected and there has been no fare increase or reduction in trips, even though there have been reports of fuel shortages at some service stations in upcountry areas,” she said.
For Songkran 2026, Transport Company expects passenger volumes between April 9-12, 2026 to rise by 30% from normal levels, and to exceed travel during the recent New Year holiday.
The company forecasts 756,000 passenger trips (outbound and return combined) during the period. This is made up of 56,000 passengers using the company’s buses, and 700,000 passengers using joint-service operators.
To support demand, the company and joint-service operators are expected to operate 39,720 trips, split into 1,720 trips by the company’s buses, and 38,000 trips by joint-service operators.
Suphang said advance bookings are already almost full on most services, meaning additional buses will be deployed.