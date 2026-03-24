Transport Co holds fares and services steady despite diesel spike, prepares extra buses for Songkran rush

Thailand’s state-run bus operator Transport Co, Ltd. says it will maintain fares and keep services running without reducing frequencies, despite the recent spike in diesel prices linked to the Middle East situation, as it prepares for a busy Songkran travel period.

Suphang Sila-aphon, deputy managing director for bus operations, said the company is still able to manage fuel supply and maintain services smoothly.

“If oil prices remain elevated over the long term, it may affect operators’ cost structures and their ability to keep fares unchanged going forward,” she said.

She added that continued uncertainty in energy prices remains a key factor that could influence public transport systems and people’s travel behaviour.

Suphang said Transport Company has a long-term purchase agreement with PTT Plc, giving it its own reliable fuel supply and avoiding shortages.

The company has also set up a fuel management system via service stations and can draw reserves from oil depots of around 100,000-120,000 litres per day, supporting an average of more than 200 trips daily.