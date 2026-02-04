Five parties offer policies to subsidise fares for electric trains and buses in Bangkok

Five political parties, including the Pheu Thai Party, the People’s Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, are trying to win support from residents of Bangkok and surrounding areas by proposing policies to subsidise fares for electric trains and buses.

These three parties, along with the Democrat Party and the Palang Pracharath Party, have unveiled campaign proposals to cut the cost of travel by bus and electric train, aiming to help commuters in Bangkok and nearby provinces reduce their cost of living.

Around 14 million people live in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, yet only about 10% use the mass transit system, largely because electric train fares are seen as too expensive. Some commuters may pay more than THB100 a day to travel by electric train to and from work.