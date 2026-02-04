Five parties offer policies to subsidise fares for electric trains and buses in Bangkok

Five political parties, including the Pheu Thai Party, the People’s Party and the Bhumjaithai Party, are trying to win support from residents of Bangkok and surrounding areas by proposing policies to subsidise fares for electric trains and buses.
These three parties, along with the Democrat Party and the Palang Pracharath Party, have unveiled campaign proposals to cut the cost of travel by bus and electric train, aiming to help commuters in Bangkok and nearby provinces reduce their cost of living.
Around 14 million people live in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, yet only about 10% use the mass transit system, largely because electric train fares are seen as too expensive. Some commuters may pay more than THB100 a day to travel by electric train to and from work.
With daily travel costs rising, the parties are pitching different subsidy models to make public transport more affordable, particularly for commuters travelling between the suburbs and central Bangkok.
Proposed fare structure
App and data plan
Overall, all five parties support moving towards an integrated ticketing system to make travel more seamless and cheaper. However, their fare-calculation methods differ, reflecting the commuter groups each party is aiming to target.