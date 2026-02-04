Thailand steps up airport climate defences as extreme weather threatens aviation

At present and in the near future, extreme weather is becoming a key variable that could disrupt global aviation, underscored by recent cases of airport shutdowns and rising concerns over climate-driven operational risks.

Global aviation faces mounting climate disruption risks

A 2024 flood that forced Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to close for months has been cited as a warning that airport infrastructure may be unprepared for a more volatile climate.

Experts linked to the World Economic Forum (WEF) warn that without concrete adaptation, climate impacts could drive losses of up to US$500 billion by 2050, not only from physical damage but also from supply-chain disruption, higher operating costs and eroding passenger confidence.