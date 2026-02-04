Thailand steps up airport climate defences as extreme weather threatens aviation

At present and in the near future, extreme weather is becoming a key variable that could disrupt global aviation, underscored by recent cases of airport shutdowns and rising concerns over climate-driven operational risks.
A 2024 flood that forced Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil, to close for months has been cited as a warning that airport infrastructure may be unprepared for a more volatile climate.
Experts linked to the World Economic Forum (WEF) warn that without concrete adaptation, climate impacts could drive losses of up to US$500 billion by 2050, not only from physical damage but also from supply-chain disruption, higher operating costs and eroding passenger confidence.
The WEF’s Airports of Tomorrow work highlights six core risk areas for airport operations—three in the air and three on the ground: clear-air turbulence, heat waves, changing wind regimes, plus sea-level rise, river flooding and extreme precipitation.
Thailand sits in a region considered highly exposed to natural hazards, and flood resilience has been a priority since the 2011 flood crisis.
Beyond flooding, aviation planners are increasingly focused on extreme heat, which can affect aircraft performance and strain ground operations, while coastal airports face longer-term threats from sea-level rise and erosion.
One approach gaining traction is the use of digital twins and simulation to model entire airport systems—passenger flows and back-end operations—then run stress tests for worst-case scenarios to identify failure points and prioritise high-impact investments.