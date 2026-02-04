China reveals Luanniao space aircraft carrier project concept

Chinese state media have revealed a futuristic concept for the “Luanniao” project, dubbed the world’s largest “space aircraft carrier”.

It is depicted as a gigantic grey, triangular craft measuring 242 metres in length and 684 metres in width, with a take-off weight of up to 120,000 tonnes.

Its appearance has been compared to spacecraft seen in epic films such as Star Wars.

The craft is designed to operate above all existing air-defence systems, and is expected to be realistically deployable in 20–30 years, in a bid to significantly boost China’s space power.