China reveals Luanniao space aircraft carrier project concept

Chinese state media have revealed a futuristic concept for the “Luanniao” project, dubbed the world’s largest “space aircraft carrier”.
It is depicted as a gigantic grey, triangular craft measuring 242 metres in length and 684 metres in width, with a take-off weight of up to 120,000 tonnes.
Its appearance has been compared to spacecraft seen in epic films such as Star Wars.
The craft is designed to operate above all existing air-defence systems, and is expected to be realistically deployable in 20–30 years, in a bid to significantly boost China’s space power.
At the heart of Luanniao is its role as a launch platform for 88 “Xuan Nu” stealth unmanned fighter aircraft, which are described as highly manoeuvrable and capable of carrying hypersonic missiles.
This capability would allow China to position the craft directly above targets anywhere in the world, particularly at key strategic flashpoints such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.
Defence expert Peter Layton said that, if successfully built, the craft would sit beyond the reach of almost all surface-to-air missiles, because it would operate outside the limits of weather and most existing defence systems.
The Luanniao project is described as part of the mega-project known as the “Nantianmen Project”, the “South Heavenly Gate”, developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China.
The wider programme also includes development of a sixth-generation fighter, the “Baidi”, which is designed to fly close to the edge of space.
While some experts believe the project may be more of a showcase aimed at inspiring the public, it is difficult to deny that it represents the latest step in a space race in which China is rapidly investing to position itself as the world’s leading power, potentially supplanting the United States, which has held that position for decades.