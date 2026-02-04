Five big parties’ anti-scam pledges put to the test

A look at the “crack down on scammers and grey capital” policies of five major parties aimed at protecting people’s money in their bank accounts: who is proposing the strongest medicine, and who is serious about delivery, in the 2026 election battle.

In an era of fast-growing technology, the 2026 election is not only a contest about livelihoods. “The safety of money in people’s accounts” has become an urgent agenda item and one of the issues the public is watching most closely.

Post Today has compiled information from debates and official policy documents, revealing the “strong medicine” each party is preparing to deploy against scammers and cross-border grey capital networks.

1) Pheu Thai Party: “Digital wallet must be safe – hunt cross-border scammers”

The party highlights continuity from the success of AOC 1441, proposing to upgrade it into a fully integrated one-stop service working jointly with AI systems at all commercial banks.

- AOC 2.0: Freeze mule accounts within five minutes, and return money to victims immediately from seized assets, without waiting for cases to conclude.

- Anti-scam diplomacy: Use international relationships to pressure neighbouring countries to permanently shut down scam compounds along border areas.