Five big parties’ anti-scam pledges put to the test

A look at the “crack down on scammers and grey capital” policies of five major parties aimed at protecting people’s money in their bank accounts: who is proposing the strongest medicine, and who is serious about delivery, in the 2026 election battle.
In an era of fast-growing technology, the 2026 election is not only a contest about livelihoods. “The safety of money in people’s accounts” has become an urgent agenda item and one of the issues the public is watching most closely.
Post Today has compiled information from debates and official policy documents, revealing the “strong medicine” each party is preparing to deploy against scammers and cross-border grey capital networks.
1) Pheu Thai Party: “Digital wallet must be safe – hunt cross-border scammers”
The party highlights continuity from the success of AOC 1441, proposing to upgrade it into a fully integrated one-stop service working jointly with AI systems at all commercial banks.
- AOC 2.0: Freeze mule accounts within five minutes, and return money to victims immediately from seized assets, without waiting for cases to conclude.
- Anti-scam diplomacy: Use international relationships to pressure neighbouring countries to permanently shut down scam compounds along border areas.
2) People's Party: “With us, no grey capital – ‘shackle’ mule accounts”
The party presents a structural blueprint via the campaign “Vote orange to topple grey capital”, focusing on advanced technology and legal reform to break criminal cycles.
- National Anti-Scam War Room: Establish a national war room integrating real-time data between the public and private sectors.
- “Shackling” mule accounts: Use AI to analyse financial behaviour and suspend suspicious accounts before victims’ transfers go through.
- Legal upgrades: Strengthen Travel Rule requirements to track crypto transactions and broaden the definition of “transnational criminal organisations”.
3) Bhumjaithai Party: “Cyber border wall – block illegal signals”
Under the younger-generation leadership of Chaichanok Chidchob, the party stresses physical, hands-on measures to cut scammers’ communication channels.
- Signal lockdown: Decisive steps to cut unauthorised cross-border internet and phone signals.
- Digital wall: Create a screening system for foreign phone numbers and SMS messages deemed threatening.
4) Democrat Party: “Clean politics – chase the grey, choose the blue”
The party focuses on transparency and dismantling crime networks through state oversight mechanisms.
- Crack down on corruption in the system: Emphasise penalties for state officials who support grey-capital groups and scammers.
- Agri-ID & digital identity: Develop stricter digital identity verification to prevent impersonation and fraud.
5) United Thai Nation Party: “Death penalty for scam bosses – offshore high-security prison”
The party proposes severe punishments to strengthen deterrence.
- Capital punishment: Amend laws so alleged ringleaders of scam gangs and large-scale corruption face the maximum penalty.
- High-security offshore prison: Convert an abandoned oil rig into a detention facility for scam and grey-capital convicts, aimed at cutting them off from outside contact.