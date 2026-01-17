Yodchanan campaigns in Chon Buri, touts Wellness Hub and Burapha University top-100 goal

On January 17, 2026, the Pheu Thai Party, led by Yodchanan Wongsawat, a prime ministerial candidate, held a meet-the-people event and rally in Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri, at the municipal hall, drawing a large turnout that filled the venue.

Yodchanan spoke about the multiple challenges Thailand is facing, including sluggish economic conditions, mounting household debt and rising living costs. He said Pheu Thai has a clear vision to rebuild the country’s economic foundations by driving “new economic engines” that put income directly into people’s pockets.

A central pillar, he said, is elevating Thailand as a global Wellness & Medical Hub, a national strength that can be upgraded with technology to add value across industry and agriculture, delivering sustainable improvements in quality of life.

Expressing confidence in Thai talent, Yodchanan said the country must shift from cities centred mainly on industrial labour to cities of innovation and creativity. Pheu Thai plans to expand opportunities through learning and modern technology so that Chon Buri’s younger generations can keep pace with a fast-changing world.