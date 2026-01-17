Yodchanan campaigns in Chon Buri, touts Wellness Hub and Burapha University top-100 goal

On January 17, 2026, the Pheu Thai Party, led by Yodchanan Wongsawat, a prime ministerial candidate, held a meet-the-people event and rally in Phanat Nikhom district, Chon Buri, at the municipal hall, drawing a large turnout that filled the venue.
Yodchanan spoke about the multiple challenges Thailand is facing, including sluggish economic conditions, mounting household debt and rising living costs. He said Pheu Thai has a clear vision to rebuild the country’s economic foundations by driving “new economic engines” that put income directly into people’s pockets.
A central pillar, he said, is elevating Thailand as a global Wellness & Medical Hub, a national strength that can be upgraded with technology to add value across industry and agriculture, delivering sustainable improvements in quality of life.
Expressing confidence in Thai talent, Yodchanan said the country must shift from cities centred mainly on industrial labour to cities of innovation and creativity. Pheu Thai plans to expand opportunities through learning and modern technology so that Chon Buri’s younger generations can keep pace with a fast-changing world.
He outlined plans for local innovation incubators to help young people build careers in their hometowns, reducing the need to migrate to major cities and strengthening family and community stability. As a flagship goal, he announced an ambition to lift Burapha University into the world’s top 100 universities.
On the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Yodchanan said the growth engine will be strong only if prosperity is shared equitably. Pheu Thai’s decentralisation policy aims to ensure budgets are used to tackle debt and boost incomes in ways that fit local contexts. He said he and the party’s 10 Chon Buri candidates are ready to turn policy into action so that “Chon Buri residents can truly make ends meet” becomes a reality in every household.
“I’m here today not for myself, but to ask for the opportunity for Pheu Thai to represent you and solve problems together,” Yodchanan said. “I want to take all 10 Chon Buri MPs into parliament to drive policies that deliver real benefits and make Chon Buri a model of inclusive economic development. Please trust Pheu Thai—vote for both the candidates and the party—for a better Thailand.”