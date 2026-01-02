Pheu Thai open to any coalition if policies align

Pheu Thai said it is not ruling out cooperation with any political party, stressing that coalition talk is premature and that any partnership must be based on policy compatibility. The party also declined to accept claims that it is being viewed as the third-ranked party, saying feedback from voters during field visits has been positive.





At 7.20am on January 2, 2026, at Lumpini Park, Yodchanan Wongsawat, a Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, was asked about signals from several parties about potential political alliances and which bloc Pheu Thai might join.

He said the public is beginning to see that talking about blocs at this stage may be too early. What matters most, he said, is putting people first. He said the party has been travelling to speak with people about their hardships and problems, in order to turn those issues into policy proposals delivered to the public.

He said each party has different policy directions, and if another party does not have policies that conflict with Pheu Thai’s direction, then cooperation is possible with any bloc.