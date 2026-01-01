Pheu Thai candidate unveils digital-driven national security plan

THURSDAY, JANUARY 01, 2026

Pheu Thai Party is proposing a major shift in national defence by integrating digital governance with military research to safeguard country while simultaneously boosting economic growth through innovation.

  • The plan's core is a transition to a full Digital Government to enhance financial transparency, share intelligence internationally, and integrate data to combat crime.
  • It calls for modernizing the military to address digital and cyber threats by increasing focus on technology like drones and military medicine.
  • The strategy proposes positioning national security as a leader in military research and development, aiming for security innovations to drive economic growth.
  • A "dual-track" approach combining diplomacy and military deterrence will be used to protect national sovereignty, particularly at the borders.

Yodchanan Wongsawat, a Prime Minister candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, recently addressed the party’s standing following the first five days of election campaigning.

Responding to a "Person of the Year" poll that placed Pheu Thai at the bottom of the rankings, Yodchanan asserted that this is not a major concern.

He noted that grassroots feedback during field visits remains highly positive, with citizens responding well to the party's platform.

He emphasised that the campaign period provides ample time to introduce new policies, bolstering the party's confidence as candidates work diligently on the ground.

While acknowledging the polls as constructive feedback, he reiterated that other surveys remain encouraging and that the party’s ultimate goal is to move Thailand forward.

Pheu Thai candidate unveils digital-driven national security plan

Integrated Security and Digital Governance

Regarding national security, Yodchanan proposed a comprehensive system overhaul.

A key pillar of this strategy is the transition to a full Digital Government.

This involves:

  • Financial Transparency: Utilising digital systems to track financial trails and detect irregularities.
  • Proactive Diplomacy: Strengthening ties with international agencies to exchange intelligence, thereby protecting domestic data and identifying external threats.
  • Coordinated Crackdowns: Integrating efforts to combat scammers, narcotics, and corruption by ensuring all relevant agencies share data and work in a unified manner.

Border Security and Sovereignty

When asked about the Thai-Cambodian border situation, Yodchanan outlined a two-tiered approach:

Short-term: Ensuring citizens can return to their normal lives and boosting the morale of military personnel stationed in the area.

  1. Long-term: If Pheu Thai forms the government, national sovereignty will be the top priority. The party supports maintaining a strong military force while employing a "dual-track" strategy of diplomacy and military deterrence.
  2. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of communicating Thailand's actions to the global community to ensure they are recognised as legitimate under the United Nations (UN) Charter, with a firm commitment to peace and human rights.

Pheu Thai candidate unveils digital-driven national security plan

Military Reform and Research-Led Security

Yodchanan clarified the party's stance on military downsizing and budgeting, stating that these must be evaluated based on current threat levels.

He highlighted the emergence of digital and cyber threats, suggesting an increased focus on technology such as drones and military medicine.

"We don't necessarily need to cut the security budget.

Instead, we should position national security as a leader in military research, similar to the United States model, where security innovations eventually drive economic growth," Yodchanan stated.

Regarding military conscription, he noted that the proportion of personnel must be balanced.

In times of national threat, a strong force is essential, and any adjustments to the system must be made through collaborative assessments with military leadership.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy