Pheu Thai candidate unveils digital-driven national security plan

Yodchanan Wongsawat, a Prime Minister candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, recently addressed the party’s standing following the first five days of election campaigning.

Responding to a "Person of the Year" poll that placed Pheu Thai at the bottom of the rankings, Yodchanan asserted that this is not a major concern.

He noted that grassroots feedback during field visits remains highly positive, with citizens responding well to the party's platform.

He emphasised that the campaign period provides ample time to introduce new policies, bolstering the party's confidence as candidates work diligently on the ground.

While acknowledging the polls as constructive feedback, he reiterated that other surveys remain encouraging and that the party’s ultimate goal is to move Thailand forward.