Pheu Thai candidate unveils digital-driven national security plan

Yodchanan Wongsawat, a Prime Minister candidate for the Pheu Thai Party, recently addressed the party’s standing following the first five days of election campaigning.
Responding to a "Person of the Year" poll that placed Pheu Thai at the bottom of the rankings, Yodchanan asserted that this is not a major concern.
He noted that grassroots feedback during field visits remains highly positive, with citizens responding well to the party's platform.
He emphasised that the campaign period provides ample time to introduce new policies, bolstering the party's confidence as candidates work diligently on the ground.
While acknowledging the polls as constructive feedback, he reiterated that other surveys remain encouraging and that the party’s ultimate goal is to move Thailand forward.
Regarding national security, Yodchanan proposed a comprehensive system overhaul.
A key pillar of this strategy is the transition to a full Digital Government.
This involves:
When asked about the Thai-Cambodian border situation, Yodchanan outlined a two-tiered approach:
Short-term: Ensuring citizens can return to their normal lives and boosting the morale of military personnel stationed in the area.
Yodchanan clarified the party's stance on military downsizing and budgeting, stating that these must be evaluated based on current threat levels.
He highlighted the emergence of digital and cyber threats, suggesting an increased focus on technology such as drones and military medicine.
"We don't necessarily need to cut the security budget.
Instead, we should position national security as a leader in military research, similar to the United States model, where security innovations eventually drive economic growth," Yodchanan stated.
Regarding military conscription, he noted that the proportion of personnel must be balanced.
In times of national threat, a strong force is essential, and any adjustments to the system must be made through collaborative assessments with military leadership.