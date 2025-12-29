Paetongtarn visit Thaksin, believe number 9 is a symbol of victory for Pheu Thai

After the visit, reporters inquired about Pheu Thai's securing of the number 9 in the election. Paetongtarn revealed that she had discussed the matter with her father and learned that, during his time running for office with Thai Rak Thai Party, Thaksin had also received number 9.

She viewed it as a symbolic number, one that offers motivation and optimism.

Paetongtarn expressed that receiving the same number again might be a positive sign and hoped that the public would continue to trust and support Pheu Thai, as they did in the past. She also believes that the history created by Thai Rak Thai remains a strong memory for many citizens.