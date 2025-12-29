Paetongtarn visit Thaksin, believe number 9 is a symbol of victory for Pheu Thai

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, former Prime Minister and Pheu Thai Party figure, along with Panthongtae Shinawatra, visited Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, to mark the end of the year on Monday, December 29.
Their visit attracted significant media attention, especially regarding the Shinawatra family atmosphere ahead of the upcoming general election.
After the visit, reporters inquired about Pheu Thai's securing of the number 9 in the election. Paetongtarn revealed that she had discussed the matter with her father and learned that, during his time running for office with Thai Rak Thai Party, Thaksin had also received number 9.
She viewed it as a symbolic number, one that offers motivation and optimism.
Paetongtarn expressed that receiving the same number again might be a positive sign and hoped that the public would continue to trust and support Pheu Thai, as they did in the past. She also believes that the history created by Thai Rak Thai remains a strong memory for many citizens.
In the past election, Thai Rak Thai secured a landslide victory, winning 248 seats in the House of Representatives, which led to Thaksin becoming Thailand's 23rd Prime Minister. This was the first time in the country's political history that a government formed through election served a full term.
Paetongtarn emphasised that Pheu Thai would rely on the public's confidence as the foundation for their approach to the upcoming election and hoped that the new chapter with number 9 would empower the party to move forward confidently in the looming election battle.