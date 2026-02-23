Yim Leak denies allegations, says no proof linking him to Chen Zhi

February 23, 2026 — Dentons Pisut Co., Ltd. posted a message and supporting documents on its Facebook page, issuing a statement of facts regarding allegations involving the Yim family and the protection of minors’ rights. The firm said it was clarifying facts for the media and the public on behalf of Yim Leak and Veereenyah Yim.

Dentons Pisut said Yim Leak has never held Thai nationality and has never held a Thai passport, and therefore reporting about the “revocation of a Thai passport” is not true.

It said Yim Leak and Veereenyah Yim left Thailand in line with business plans made months before the news emerged, and that this was not an attempt to flee.

The firm added that the U.S. Congress has removed Yim Leak’s name from the draft U.S. Dismantle Foreign Scam Syndicates Act, noting that while U.S. congressional consideration does not determine any Thai legal outcome, it is an international fact that should be considered fairly.

On allegations linking its clients to other individuals, including Chen Zhi, the firm said there is no witness testimony or evidence connecting its clients to Chen Zhi in any type of transaction. It said its clients have never been involved in any transactions or joint holdings, and argued that such references do not align with a justice process that must proceed properly.