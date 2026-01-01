Thailand’s 2026 election heats up in high-stakes power fight

Formula 2: Bhumjaithai + People’s Party

Bhumjaithai and the People’s Party could also form the core, despite earlier statements by People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut that he would not support Anutin a second time, and Anutin’s stance against parties backing amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Both sides later softened their tone, the article notes.

If this alignment took shape, the Democrat Party would be more likely to be invited, as the People’s Party and Democrats have both said they will not partner with Kla Tham. However, the piece argues such a deal remains unlikely because conservative power brokers do not trust the “orange network” with power, even briefly.

Formula 3: People’s Party + Pheu Thai

A People’s Party–Pheu Thai coalition is also presented as possible despite a bitter past and broken agreements, with continued links at the level of “spiritual leaders”. The key constraint for Pheu Thai is Thaksin, the article argues.

Referendum on the 2017 constitution

On February 8, voters are also set to decide whether Thailand should have a new constitution to replace the 2017 charter. A special cabinet meeting approved holding a referendum with the question: “Do you agree that Thailand should have a new constitution?”

Approval would require a majority of those voting, and the “yes” vote must also exceed the number of people choosing “no opinion”. If both conditions are met, the Election Commission would forward the result to the new cabinet.

The new cabinet would then send the matter to parliament to consider amending Section 256 of the 2017 constitution to open a path for drafting changes, including decisions on the method.

However, the article notes an existing obstacle: the Senate’s one-third threshold, which has previously caused attempts to amend Section 256 — including efforts by the People’s Party — to fail. As a result, constitutional change is expected to become a major flashpoint, with “blue networks” portrayed as controlling the game in parliament. Any revised charter could be seen as a “deep blue constitution” rather than a fully new settlement, the article suggests.

Section 112 case hangs over Thaksin

Thaksin Shinawatra is described as still facing political hardship, including uncertainty over his release date from Klong Prem Central Prison after returning to serve a sentence linked to the “fake illness” case involving treatment on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital on September 9, 2025.

The piece says Thaksin has not been reclassified into a higher prisoner category, meaning he does not qualify for a general early release programme after serving six months, which could delay parole consideration.

A further constraint is the Section 112 case. Although the trial court dismissed the case, it relates to a 2015 interview given in Seoul, South Korea, allegedly referring to the institution. The attorney-general, Itthiporn Kaewthip, has ordered an appeal, arguing the act amounts to an offence, even though an internal review committee reportedly voted 8–2 against appealing. The article says attention now turns to how prosecutors proceed and whether Thaksin’s lawyers can help him avoid further risk.

Fate of 44 former Move Forward MPs

The “orange network” is also said to face risk from the unresolved case involving 44 former Move Forward MPs linked to a proposal to amend Section 112. The National Anti-Corruption Commission has completed the investigation file, with reports suggesting a decision to indict all 44. However, requests for fairness filed by some former MPs have delayed a decision by the full NACC board, with an outcome expected in early 2026.

Fourteen of the 44 have been nominated by the People’s Party as election candidates: 12 on the party list — including Natthaphong and Sirikanya Tansakul — and two as constituency candidates, Thirachai Phanthumas in Bangkok and Jaras Khumkhainam in Chonburi.

Many are described as leading figures who shape party direction and parliamentary work. If all 14 were forced to lose MP status and potentially face political bans, the impact on the People’s Party would be unavoidable, the article argues.

Overall, 2026 is portrayed as a year of major political stakes: whether Thailand enters a period of change, or whether the same power networks remain dominant. Voters, the piece concludes, will deliver their answer on February 8, 2026.