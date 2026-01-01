More than 6m vote in Phase One as Myanmar turnout tops 52%

Phase 1, held on December 28, was conducted in 102 townships. He said that achieving over 50 % turnout is notable even compared with established democracies and described the election as successful.
He also compared it to Myanmar’s first parliamentary election in 1951, which had only about 18 % voter participation nationwide.
Across all three phases of the 2025 general election, more than 24.26 million voters are eligible. A total of 57 political parties and 4,863 candidates are contesting nationwide.
The election is being monitored by domestic and international media, as well as 139 foreign observers and diplomats from countries including Russia, China, India, Belarus, Cambodia, Vietnam and Nicaragua.
Observer groups reported that Phase 1 was free, fair, peaceful and well-organised, noting strong public participation and confidence in the country’s democratic future. Despite attacks such as rocket fire, blockades and bombings in 11 townships on election day, voting was completed successfully in all affected areas.
Phase 2 of the election will be held on January 11, 2026, in 100 townships, followed by Phase 3 on January 25 in 63 townships. Elections will be held in a total of 265 townships, while 65 townships will not take part.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network