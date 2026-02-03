Approved Covid antiviral VV116 shows promising early results against Nipah in new study

An existing oral antiviral has delivered encouraging early results against Nipah virus in a new study—offering a potential shortcut in the long race to find practical tools against one of the world’s most closely watched emerging infections.

Researchers in China reported that VV116, a nucleoside drug already approved for Covid-19 treatment in China and Uzbekistan, showed strong activity against Nipah virus in laboratory tests and boosted survival in animal trials. The work was published in Emerging Microbes & Infections under the title “The oral nucleoside drug VV116 is a promising candidate for treating Nipah virus infection.”

Nipah is a bat-borne virus that can cause severe disease and has a high case fatality rate, reported in the range of 40% to 75% in past outbreaks. The World Health Organization lists Nipah as a priority disease under its R&D Blueprint, noting that there are currently no approved drugs or vaccines for Nipah infection, even as candidate products are being developed.

The researchers tested VV116 against two major Nipah virus lineages: the Malaysian genotype (NiV-M) and the more virulent Bangladeshi variant (NiV-B). They reported that both VV116 and its metabolically active form produced strong inhibitory effects in laboratory settings.

VV116 is designed to target the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp)—an enzyme essential for viral replication—meaning it aims to interrupt the virus’s life cycle by blocking its ability to copy itself.