Phuket: no Nipah virus cases; surveillance stepped up

On 28 January 2026 at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Dr Dudsadee Kongtrakulsap, Phuket’s Provincial Public Health Doctor, together with Dr Lalita Kongseeha, assistant chair of the executive committee for Group 6 of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc (BDMS) and director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Dibuk Hospital, held a press briefing to clarify information circulating on social media about an infectious-disease situation.

Following a joint review by public health agencies and the relevant hospitals, they confirmed the information was not true and could cause unnecessary public alarm.

Dr Dudsadee said there are currently no reports of Nipah virus infection patients being treated at hospitals in Phuket. All medical facilities in the province, both public and private, are implementing strict screening, surveillance and infection-prevention measures in line with Ministry of Public Health guidelines, with the highest priority placed on the safety of patients, relatives and medical personnel.