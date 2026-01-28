Phuket: no Nipah virus cases; surveillance stepped up

On 28 January 2026 at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Dr Dudsadee Kongtrakulsap, Phuket’s Provincial Public Health Doctor, together with Dr Lalita Kongseeha, assistant chair of the executive committee for Group 6 of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc (BDMS) and director of Bangkok Hospital Phuket and Dibuk Hospital, held a press briefing to clarify information circulating on social media about an infectious-disease situation.
Following a joint review by public health agencies and the relevant hospitals, they confirmed the information was not true and could cause unnecessary public alarm.
Dr Dudsadee said there are currently no reports of Nipah virus infection patients being treated at hospitals in Phuket. All medical facilities in the province, both public and private, are implementing strict screening, surveillance and infection-prevention measures in line with Ministry of Public Health guidelines, with the highest priority placed on the safety of patients, relatives and medical personnel.
Dr Lalita said she was aware of the dissemination of the claims and would file an official daily record in line with legal procedures. She said factual information has been communicated to the page involved, calling on it to take responsibility, and reiterated that no patients have been found as alleged.
Phuket has raised its preparedness measures for Nipah virus infection on multiple fronts. This includes traveller screening at the international communicable disease control checkpoint at Phuket International Airport, especially for travellers arriving from risk areas; intensified monitoring of patients with relevant travel history or exposure risk; preparation of isolation rooms, personal protective equipment, and a specimen collection and laboratory testing system designed to deliver results quickly; as well as ongoing risk communication and health advice for residents and tourists.
At the same time, authorities are integrating a One Health approach, working with livestock agencies to closely monitor the disease in animals. This includes random sampling and preparedness of response plans in the event suspected cases are identified, to ensure the situation can be controlled promptly.
Phuket has also tightened Nipah screening further, with Phuket International Airport working jointly with the international disease control checkpoint to set up screening points for passengers arriving from West Bengal, India, which has five direct flights per week operated by one airline. Risk assessments are being updated continuously, alongside strengthened public health measures in the area, including more frequent cleaning of buildings and facilities and close coordination with disease control agencies, to reassure both residents and tourists.
The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain appropriate measures to protect the health and safety of people and visitors in the province.