Thailand steps up airport screening, says no Nipah virus detected

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said on Monday (January 26) that Thailand has not detected any incursion of the Nipah virus into the country and has enforced strict prevention and screening measures for international travellers.

She said the ministry has held discussions with the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Immigration Bureau to set guidelines for surveillance, screening and quarantine in line with international standards at international communicable disease control checkpoints and at all airports.

The permanent secretary said she had received a report from the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health stating that Thailand has not found any Nipah virus infections and there is no evidence of domestic transmission.