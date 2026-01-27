Thailand steps up airport screening, says no Nipah virus detected

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, said on Monday (January 26) that Thailand has not detected any incursion of the Nipah virus into the country and has enforced strict prevention and screening measures for international travellers.
She said the ministry has held discussions with the Department of Disease Control, the Ministry of Public Health, and the Immigration Bureau to set guidelines for surveillance, screening and quarantine in line with international standards at international communicable disease control checkpoints and at all airports.
The permanent secretary said she had received a report from the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health stating that Thailand has not found any Nipah virus infections and there is no evidence of domestic transmission.
The Department of Disease Control has tightened passenger screening for travellers arriving from countries or areas deemed at risk by using epidemiological surveillance, temperature screening, interviews on travel history and symptoms, as well as isolation and immediate referral of suspected cases into the public health system in accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR).
The Department of Disease Control said the Nipah virus is a dangerous communicable disease that can spread from animals to humans, and in some cases from person to person, making close surveillance essential.
Thailand has laboratory capacity, a disease investigation system and a nationwide surveillance network that can diagnose and control the disease promptly if suspected cases are detected.
Natthriya added that, for the tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health and border security agencies to strengthen health safety measures for tourists and the public, while continuously communicating accurate and up-to-date information to operators and travellers.
“I would like to confirm that Thailand has strict measures to prevent and monitor transmission from international travellers, to ensure there will be no spread of the Nipah virus in Thailand. I would also like to reassure tourists that travelling in Thailand remains highly safe, supported by a strong public health system that meets international standards,” the permanent secretary said.
She also called for cooperation from tourists and the public to follow official information, avoid sharing unverified reports, and, if they develop symptoms after travelling from abroad, seek medical attention promptly and inform doctors of their travel history so that treatment and disease control can be carried out effectively.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports reiterated that it will continue to integrate cooperation with all relevant agencies to safeguard tourists’ health and safety and to sustain confidence in Thailand as a world-class tourism destination.