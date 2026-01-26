Booking.com Urges Thai Hospitality Sector to Embrace AI and Personalisation as Travel Enters 'Era of You'

Industry leader highlights three key strategies for Thai tourism businesses amid shift towards hyper-personalised travel experiences.



Thai hospitality providers must prioritise personalisation, embrace artificial intelligence, and streamline their services to remain competitive in 2026, according to Booking.com's area manager for Thailand, who outlined the platform's vision for travel's future at a press conference on Monday.

Branavan Aruljothi identified three critical trends that Thai tourism businesses should adopt: delivering highly personalised experiences, integrating AI technologies, and ensuring seamless digital processes.

"Travel is going to continue to be very personalised," Aruljothi told media and industry leaders. "Things are getting harder. Spending power is maybe not as strong as it used to be. So people are very intentional about when they want to travel. When they travel, they know exactly what they want."

He emphasised that the hospitality sector's competition extends beyond other hotels.

"If you go on Netflix, it knows exactly what you want to watch. If you go to Facebook, your ads are all very targeted," he said. "Every part of your life is so personal. And that's one thing that hospitality providers need to also think about."

The remarks accompanied the release of Booking.com's 10th annual Travel Predictions report, based on surveys of nearly 30,000 travellers across 33 countries, which reveals that 2026 will usher in the "Era of You" — a year defined by ultra-personalised journeys reflecting individual quirks, goals, and passions.

The report identifies 10 key trends shaping travel in 2026, with technology playing a central role in enabling bespoke experiences.