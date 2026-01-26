Booking.com Urges Thai Hospitality Sector to Embrace AI and Personalisation as Travel Enters 'Era of You'

Industry leader highlights three key strategies for Thai tourism businesses amid shift towards hyper-personalised travel experiences.
Thai hospitality providers must prioritise personalisation, embrace artificial intelligence, and streamline their services to remain competitive in 2026, according to Booking.com's area manager for Thailand, who outlined the platform's vision for travel's future at a press conference on Monday.
Branavan Aruljothi identified three critical trends that Thai tourism businesses should adopt: delivering highly personalised experiences, integrating AI technologies, and ensuring seamless digital processes.
"Travel is going to continue to be very personalised," Aruljothi told media and industry leaders. "Things are getting harder. Spending power is maybe not as strong as it used to be. So people are very intentional about when they want to travel. When they travel, they know exactly what they want."
He emphasised that the hospitality sector's competition extends beyond other hotels.
"If you go on Netflix, it knows exactly what you want to watch. If you go to Facebook, your ads are all very targeted," he said. "Every part of your life is so personal. And that's one thing that hospitality providers need to also think about."
The remarks accompanied the release of Booking.com's 10th annual Travel Predictions report, based on surveys of nearly 30,000 travellers across 33 countries, which reveals that 2026 will usher in the "Era of You" — a year defined by ultra-personalised journeys reflecting individual quirks, goals, and passions.
The report identifies 10 key trends shaping travel in 2026, with technology playing a central role in enabling bespoke experiences.
Romantasy Retreats will see 91% of Thai travellers potentially interested in visiting destinations inspired by fantasy literature and films, with 81% open to role-play retreats based on favourite books or games.
Humanoid Homes are attracting attention, with 94% of Thai respondents open to booking accommodation enhanced by robotic helpers, primarily for cleaning (50%) and cooking (33%).
The Turbulence Test trend shows 92% of Thai travellers willing to use trips as compatibility checks for romantic, platonic, or professional relationships, with 88% considering remote locations to test how companions handle challenging situations.
Shelf-ie Souvenirs reflect a shift towards design-led kitcenware purchases, with 87% of Thai travellers considering such items and 77% willing to travel specifically to destinations known for pantry products.
Roadtrip Rewired reveals 95% of Thai travellers open to carpooling on holiday, with 81% willing to use apps to find fellow travellers on similar routes.
Destined-ations show 72% of Thai travellers would consider changing or cancelling plans based on spiritual advisers' recommendations, whilst 75% would reconsider trips following horoscope warnings.
Glow-cations — skincare-specific travel — appeal to 91% of Thai travellers, with 78% willing to use AI to identify destinations aligned with their skin needs.
Hushed Hobbies attract over half (54%) of Thai travellers seeking closer connections with nature, with 84% interested in moth-watching or insect spotting and 87% in fishing or birdwatching.
PastPorts demonstrate nostalgia-driven travel, with 91% of Thai travellers willing to use technology to identify exact locations from old photographs and recreate memories.
Modern Milestone Missions show 77% of Thai travellers believe they don't need a reason to book a trip, with new motivations including job promotions (24%), tax refunds (14%), and breakup closures (15%).
Booking.com also identified 10 destinations experiencing the strongest growth in interest amongst its most popular locations.
These include Munich in Vietnam, Bilbao in Spain, Barranquilla in Colombia, Philadelphia in the United States, Guangzhou in China, Sal in Cape Verde, Manaus in Brazil, Münster in Germany, Kochi in India, and Port Douglas in Australia.
However, Aruljothi was keen to clarify that Bangkok remains amongst the world's top five most-desired cities.
"Bangkok, for example, remains one of our top five cities," he said. "Bangkok always remains within the top five. Thailand is a second home to all of its tourists. Nobody comes to Thailand only once. Everybody continues to come back."
Aruljothi expressed confidence in the Tourism Authority of Thailand's recent marketing initiatives, particularly the appointment of Lisa from Blackpink as a campaign ambassador.
"I think the biggest changes, of course, is bringing Lisa on board. I think that's a really a game changer, really opening up Thailand to a whole new audience, a younger audience, a fresher audience, maybe even the people who haven't necessarily travelled into Thailand before," he said.
Booking.com is working closely with TAT to promote Thailand on its platform.
"There's still a lot of plans in the pipeline from what I understand with their goal to bring in more valuable travellers into Thailand and we are very confident that it's going to be successful," Aruljothi added.
On sustainability, Aruljothi noted that whilst environmental concerns remain important to travellers, they have become baseline expectations rather than differentiating factors.
"People already have that as an expectation — the basics, right? Power-saving lamps, reusing of linen, saving water," he said.
Despite economic challenges globally, the report found travel remains travellers' top priority for discretionary spending, ranking above fashion and vehicles.
Booking.com is currently rolling out new features including an AI assistant, already available in Singapore and Australia, which helps travellers navigate safety concerns and cultural differences. The Thai-language version is planned for future release.