Thailand Steers Towards Regional Supremacy as Marine Tourism Hub

TAT leverages the Thailand Boat Festival 2026 to forge a powerful "maritime alliance" with Malaysia and Indonesia, targeting high-net-worth global voyagers.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the kingdom into Southeast Asia’s premier marine tourism gateway.

Speaking at the Thailand Boat Festival 2026, held at the Phuket Boat Lagoon from 15–18 January, officials outlined a strategic shift toward high-value yachting and cruise travel.

A central pillar of this strategy is the Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), a collaborative framework designed to harmonise maritime regulations and create a seamless "Blue Economy" across the three nations.

By aligning standards and infrastructure, the initiative aims to position the Andaman Sea as a unified, world-class destination for international sailors and luxury travellers.

The ‘Andaman Gateway’ Strategy

Nat Kruthasoot, TAT deputy governor for Tourism Products and Business, emphasised that the festival serves as more than just a showcase for luxury vessels.



It is a vital platform for connecting Phuket, Krabi, and Satun with regional neighbours like Langkawi in Malaysia and Sabang in Indonesia.