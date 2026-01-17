‘Filmtination’ travel trend surges, eyes 10% revenue rise

The Tourism Department is stepping up efforts to position Thailand as a key global destination for international film productions, targeting growth of at least 10% in revenue from foreign film shoots in 2026 compared with the previous year. The move builds on what authorities describe as a record-breaking 2025, the highest on record for the foreign film industry filming in Thailand.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also pointed to the rising “Filmtination” trend—travelling to destinations featured in films and TV series—saying it is helping strengthen Thailand’s position as a major filming hub while creating “cultural inspiration” through global productions.
Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Tourism Department, said that in 2025 Thailand hosted more than 546 foreign film productions, generating domestic circulation of more than 7.717 billion baht. He said the figures reflect Thailand’s strengths in filming locations, workforce readiness, infrastructure and production support systems that meet internationally recognised standards.
“Building on this success, the Tourism Department is targeting a continued rise in foreign production revenue in 2026 by working proactively, strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies, and elevating Thailand as a film-friendly destination that can compete on the global stage,” he said.
Ubolwan Sucharitkul, Director of the Thai Film Office (TFO), added that the division is preparing to position 2027 as the ‘Thailand FILMAZING Year’—a year dedicated to promoting foreign film production in Thailand. She said the department is holding discussions and integrating cooperation with the public sector, private sector and educational institutions in Bangkok and provinces with strong potential to host international productions.
The aim, she said, is to develop facilitation mechanisms, create local promotions and incentives, stimulate productions in secondary cities, and promote hiring of Thai crew members across a wide range of positions in film productions.
She added that the department is also preparing to advance a Green Production plan for foreign productions filming in Thailand, encouraging environmentally friendly shoots, responsible resource use, and consideration for communities in filming areas—aligning with global industry trends that increasingly prioritise sustainability.
Beyond direct economic gains, foreign film shoots in Thailand help distribute income to local areas, create jobs, expand skills opportunities for Thai personnel, and serve as a powerful tool to promote Thailand’s image and tourism attractions to audiences worldwide. The Tourism Department said it believes systematic and continuous implementation will help push Thailand towards becoming an international filming hub and deliver tangible results on the 2026 revenue target.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said that entertainment media is no longer only entertainment—it increasingly inspires audiences to travel, driving the “Filmtination” trend. Thailand, she said, has become one of the key destinations selected both as real filming locations and as “cultural inspiration” in global productions.
Over recent years, locations across Thailand—from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga and Ayutthaya to historic communities and rural areas—have appeared in a wide range of films, series and animations. These include big-budget science fiction titles such as The Creator, Alien: Earth and Jurassic World Rebirth, as well as global action films including Fast & Furious 9, Extraction, The Gray Man and Meg 2, which used Thailand’s natural scenery, cities and infrastructure as key backdrops.
Meanwhile, international series and films such as The White Lotus Season 3, King the Land, Lost in Thailand, Ms. Marvel and Money Heist have helped create new impressions of Thailand—from luxury and lifestyle to urban culture and local charm—feeding tangible screen-inspired travel.
Thai productions also play an important role, she said, citing titles such as Love Destiny, Bad Genius, I Told Sunset About You, Low Season, Teacher’s Diary, The Medium and How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies. These works showcase history, communities, beliefs, nature and Thai identity to global audiences, inspiring new forms of travel such as cultural and community tourism, as well as “slow” trips for people seeking a break from hectic life.
In addition, global animations such as Raya and the Last Dragon and Mickey Mouse: Our Floating Dreams have presented Thai and Southeast Asian culture in modern forms—spanning food, daily life, floating markets, art and belief systems.
Thapanee said the body of works cited shows Thailand is exceptionally well suited as a filming location—capable of creating stories the world remembers—and serves as a powerful bridge between the entertainment industry and tourism, helping shape new images and reinforcing Thailand’s potential as a true global filming hub.