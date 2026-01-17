‘Filmtination’ travel trend surges, eyes 10% revenue rise

The Tourism Department is stepping up efforts to position Thailand as a key global destination for international film productions, targeting growth of at least 10% in revenue from foreign film shoots in 2026 compared with the previous year. The move builds on what authorities describe as a record-breaking 2025, the highest on record for the foreign film industry filming in Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) also pointed to the rising “Filmtination” trend—travelling to destinations featured in films and TV series—saying it is helping strengthen Thailand’s position as a major filming hub while creating “cultural inspiration” through global productions.

Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Tourism Department, said that in 2025 Thailand hosted more than 546 foreign film productions, generating domestic circulation of more than 7.717 billion baht. He said the figures reflect Thailand’s strengths in filming locations, workforce readiness, infrastructure and production support systems that meet internationally recognised standards.

“Building on this success, the Tourism Department is targeting a continued rise in foreign production revenue in 2026 by working proactively, strengthening cooperation with relevant agencies, and elevating Thailand as a film-friendly destination that can compete on the global stage,” he said.