Thailand Targets 10% Revenue Growth Following ‘Golden Year’ for Foreign Film Productions

The Department of Tourism targets 10% growth in 2026, building on a record $245m (7.7 billion baht) year to cement Thailand as a premier filming destination.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2026, aiming to increase revenue from international film productions by at least 10 per cent.

The move follows a historic "golden year" in 2025, which saw Thailand reach its highest-ever recorded income from the global film industry.

Through the Thailand Film Office (TFO), the department is implementing a proactive strategy to solidify the kingdom’s status as a top-tier global filming destination.

In 2025, Thailand hosted 546 foreign productions, generating a circulating income of over 7.717 billion baht ($245.4 million).

Jaturon Phakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, noted that the record-breaking figures reflect international confidence in Thailand’s diverse locations, skilled crews, and world-class infrastructure.