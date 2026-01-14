Thailand Targets 10% Revenue Growth Following ‘Golden Year’ for Foreign Film Productions

The Department of Tourism targets 10% growth in 2026, building on a record $245m (7.7 billion baht) year to cement Thailand as a premier filming destination.
The Department of Tourism (DoT) has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for 2026, aiming to increase revenue from international film productions by at least 10 per cent.
The move follows a historic "golden year" in 2025, which saw Thailand reach its highest-ever recorded income from the global film industry.
Through the Thailand Film Office (TFO), the department is implementing a proactive strategy to solidify the kingdom’s status as a top-tier global filming destination.
In 2025, Thailand hosted 546 foreign productions, generating a circulating income of over 7.717 billion baht ($245.4 million).
Jaturon Phakdeewanich, director-general of the Department of Tourism, noted that the record-breaking figures reflect international confidence in Thailand’s diverse locations, skilled crews, and world-class infrastructure.
"Following this success, we are focusing on proactive partnerships with relevant organisations to elevate Thailand as a 'Film-Friendly Destination' capable of competing on the world stage," Jaturon stated.
Looking further ahead, the TFO is preparing to designate 2027 as "Thailand FILMAZING Year."
According to Ubolwan Sucharitakul, director of the Thailand Film Office, this initiative will involve deep integration between the public sector, private industry, and educational institutions.
Key pillars of the upcoming strategy include:
Decentralised Filming: Introducing local incentives and promotions to encourage studios to film in "secondary cities" rather than just traditional hubs.
Green Production: Introducing a "Green Production" framework to align with global sustainability trends, ensuring sets are environmentally responsible and community-focused.
Workforce Development: Enhancing the employment of Thai crews across all levels of production to facilitate knowledge transfer and high-level skill development.
The Department of Tourism maintains that the benefits of foreign filming extend far beyond the direct financial injection.
Productions serve as a vital "soft power" tool, showcasing Thai culture and landscapes to a global audience, which in turn drives international tourism.
With a systematic approach to sustainability and local engagement, the department is confident that Thailand is on track to become the definitive international hub for cinematography in the Asia-Pacific region.