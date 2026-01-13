Foreign arrivals pass 1.1 million mark in first 11 days

Natreeya Thaveewong, permanent secretary for tourism and sports, said an initial assessment showed that Thailand had already welcomed more than one million foreign visitors during January 1–11, 2026, and that travel recovered across all market segments over the past week.

She noted that Chinese tourists were the largest group for the week, while South Korean arrivals rose by more than 47% from the previous week, moving up to fifth place from eighth.

Weekly snapshot (January 5–11, 2026)

Overall, during January 5–11, 2026, Thailand welcomed 745,158 foreign tourists, up 20,187 or 2.78% from the previous week — an average of 106,451 arrivals per day.