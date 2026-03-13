Symbols of Sovereignty: Thailand Honours National Icon on National Elephant Day

As Thailand celebrates its national animal, experts convene to tackle the rising ‘human-elephant conflict’ and secure a sustainable future for the species.

Today, 13 March 2026, marks National Elephant Day (Wan Chang Thai), a day dedicated to honouring the majestic creatures that have served as the bedrock of Thai history, royalty, and national identity for centuries.

According to the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, the date holds deep symbolic significance. It was on 13 March that the National Identity Committee officially designated the white elephant as the national symbol of Thailand.

Recognising that the elephant’s historical role—as a royal companion in battle and a pillar of ancient industry—was fading from public consciousness, the Cabinet officially established this annual day of observance in 1998.

The Modern Crisis: An Unsteady Coexistence

While the day is one of celebration, it also serves as a stark reminder of the mounting challenges facing Thailand’s wild population.

Data cited by the Foundation reveals that Thailand is currently home to between 4,013 and 4,422 wild elephants.

However, as forests shrink and agricultural lands expand, the friction between humans and wildlife has reached a critical flashpoint.

