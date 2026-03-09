Probe finds wild elephant died from aspiration, not official negligence

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) said on Monday (March 9) that its fact-finding inquiry had concluded that wild elephant Sidor Hupap died from food aspiration and related complications during relocation, rather than from intentional wrongdoing or negligence by officials.

Speaking at a press briefing, Weera Khunchairak, deputy director-general of the DNP, expressed deep sorrow over the elephant’s death and apologised for the incident, saying it was something no one had wanted to happen. He said the department had spent the past 30 days gathering evidence, questioning 20 witnesses and reviewing more than 100 documents before announcing the findings.

Inquiry clears officials of wrongdoing

Thani Wongnak, director of the Wildlife Protection Division and chairman of the fact-finding committee, said the panel had collected 117 sets of documents and statements from 20 witnesses. He said the committee found that officials had acted within the law and in line with their duty to prevent danger to both people and animals, and that there was no evidence of misconduct or neglect.