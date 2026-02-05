Wild elephant ‘Sido Hoo-pub’ dies in relocation; DNP cites airway blockage, stress

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) clarified the facts and expressed its deepest condolences over the loss of the wild elephant Sido Hoo-pub, which collapsed and died during relocation from Khon Kaen province to the Phu Luang Wild Elephant Food Plant Rehabilitation Project in Loei.

“The Department recognises that this incident has caused grief and concern among the public. We extend our profound condolences over the loss of this valuable wild elephant, as well as to the family of the person who previously died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Khon Kaen,” the DNP said.

Sido Hoo-pub was a male wild elephant, estimated to be around 15–20 years old. He originally lived in Phu Luang Wildlife Sanctuary in Loei, but later moved into agricultural areas in Phu Wiang district, Khon Kaen, and was frequently seen near communities. This behaviour culminated in an incident in which a member of the public was attacked and killed.

The relocation was carried out under a temporary protection order issued by the Khon Kaen Administrative Court, with two key objectives: