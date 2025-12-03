Three Phu Kradueng waterfalls reopened following 2024 elephant attack

The reopening follows strict safety protocols introduced after a wild elephant attacked tourists in 2024.

Under the new rules, visitors must be accompanied by park rangers along the entire route.

Access is limited to one round per day between 8.30am and 2pm, with officers patrolling and checking the condition of the trail daily.

“If an inspection finds that the trail is unsafe, the park will immediately inform visitors, and any further changes will be announced in due course,” Phuwanai said.

All other attractions within Phu Kradueng National Park remain open as usual.

Visitors can contact the park directly for more information on routes, safety guidelines and weather conditions.

The reopening of these waterfall trails is welcome news for visitors eager to experience more of Phu Kradueng’s natural beauty on the summit, amid the chilly atmosphere of the peak tourist season.