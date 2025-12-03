Three Phu Kradueng waterfalls reopened following 2024 elephant attack

Tourists heading to Phu Kradueng can now visit three newly reopened waterfalls, Phen Phop, Phon Phop and Phen Phop Mai, after they were closed for more than a year following a wild elephant attack on visitors.
The park is also inviting travellers to enjoy the vivid red maple leaves now welcoming hikers in the chilly mountain air.
Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province has announced the reopening of the three waterfall trails from December 1, 2025, alongside tighter safety measures.
Phuwanai Munwaeng, chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, said officials have thoroughly assessed the situation and inspected the safety of the area, and are now ready to allow visitors to access the three waterfalls, which had previously been off-limits, while only Tham Yai waterfall remained open.
The reopening follows strict safety protocols introduced after a wild elephant attacked tourists in 2024.
Under the new rules, visitors must be accompanied by park rangers along the entire route.
Access is limited to one round per day between 8.30am and 2pm, with officers patrolling and checking the condition of the trail daily.
“If an inspection finds that the trail is unsafe, the park will immediately inform visitors, and any further changes will be announced in due course,” Phuwanai said.
All other attractions within Phu Kradueng National Park remain open as usual.
Visitors can contact the park directly for more information on routes, safety guidelines and weather conditions.
The reopening of these waterfall trails is welcome news for visitors eager to experience more of Phu Kradueng’s natural beauty on the summit, amid the chilly atmosphere of the peak tourist season.