Thailand’s culinary tourism rising, but still trails Japan

The Thailand Culinary Image Assessment and Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 by Kenetixs Consulting surveyed 3,000 foreign travellers (1,800 online responses and 1,200 interviews) and 1,200 Thai travellers (800 online and 400 interviews).
The findings revealed that Japan remains the top destination for food tourism, achieving a score of 64% in 2024, up from 56% in 2023. Thailand ranks second with 53%, an increase from 44%, followed by China at 35% (up from 30%), South Korea at 33% (up from 28%), and Singapore at 28% (up from 27%).
In terms of perception and the impact of the Michelin Guide Thailand project in 2024, 83% of foreign tourists were aware of the Michelin Guide for restaurants and accommodation, compared to 57% of Thai tourists.
When looking at satisfaction, behavioural impact, and attitudes of foreign tourists who dined at Michelin-rated establishments, the results were as follows:
Regarding foreign tourists' engagement with the Michelin Guide Thailand project in 2024, 24% were aware of the initiative, and it influenced 11% in their decision to visit Thailand.
The additional revenue generated from foreign tourists’ food expenditure, attributed to the Michelin Guide Thailand project, reached approximately 479.85 million baht in 2024 — a significant increase from 262.99 million baht in 2023.
Among Thai tourists, overall satisfaction rose to 96% in 2024, up from 92% in 2023.
The survey also highlighted growing awareness of the Michelin Green Star, an annual distinction recognising restaurants with outstanding social and environmental responsibility. Awareness of this award was noted among 28% of foreign tourists and 21% of Thai tourists.