Thailand’s culinary tourism rising, but still trails Japan

The Thailand Culinary Image Assessment and Michelin Guide Thailand 2024 by Kenetixs Consulting surveyed 3,000 foreign travellers (1,800 online responses and 1,200 interviews) and 1,200 Thai travellers (800 online and 400 interviews).

The findings revealed that Japan remains the top destination for food tourism, achieving a score of 64% in 2024, up from 56% in 2023. Thailand ranks second with 53%, an increase from 44%, followed by China at 35% (up from 30%), South Korea at 33% (up from 28%), and Singapore at 28% (up from 27%).

In terms of perception and the impact of the Michelin Guide Thailand project in 2024, 83% of foreign tourists were aware of the Michelin Guide for restaurants and accommodation, compared to 57% of Thai tourists.